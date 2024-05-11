Zayn Malik is known for plenty of things at this point — including two previous and seemingly serious relationships with fellow high-visibility celebs.
He was previously engaged to fellow UK singer and Little Mix member Perrie Edwards for two years before the pair split in 2015...
...And he shares a child, Khai, with Gigi Hadid, whom he dated on-and-off from 2015 until they parted ways for good in 2021, after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda.
Up to this point, it's seemed like Zayn and Gigi have been on good terms since their split. Gigi told the Sunday Times earlier this year that she was "very happy" with their coparenting situation...
...Which is exactly why Zayn's comments on a recent episode of The Zach Sang Showare a bit eyebrow-raising.
At one point, Zayn told the host, "I don’t know if I’ve ever actually truly been in love at this point." Huh!
When Zach posited that he loves his child, Zayn replied, "I'm in love with her as my child," and specified that it's different from being "in love with somebody who is a complete separate entity — they’re not my family, I have no blood with them, like, I’m in love with this person, you know? I don’t know."
I'll say! Wonder what Gigi and Perrie think of all this... Watch the whole interview here.