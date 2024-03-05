Taylor Swift Posted A Super Tuesday Instagram Message Urging Her US Fans To Vote

Hot Topic
Little US politics factoid for you non-US readers: Today is Super Tuesday, in which 15 states and one US territory cast their votes in party primaries to determine who will be involved in the upcoming US presidential race.
Ahead of the final tally — which is expected to push candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump further toward their respective Democratic and Republican Party nominations — Taylor Swift has sent a message to her fans regarding their vote.
"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," she said in a IG story post that did not signal support for either candidate.
"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she also wrote. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."
"Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org."
