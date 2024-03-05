Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Posted A Super Tuesday Instagram Message Urging Her US Fans To Vote

    "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Little US politics factoid for you non-US readers: Today is Super Tuesday, in which 15 states and one US territory cast their votes in party primaries to determine who will be involved in the upcoming US presidential race.

    A person walks past signs indicating a voting site with handicap access and campaigning restrictions
    Getty Images

    Ahead of the final tally — which is expected to push candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump further toward their respective Democratic and Republican Party nominations — Taylor Swift has sent a message to her fans regarding their vote.

    Taylor Swift in a tweed jacket and black top, stepping out
    James Devaney / GC Images

    "Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," she said in a IG story post that did not signal support for either candidate.

    Taylor Swift&#x27;s Instagram post encouraging voting, mentions Tennessee and Super Tuesday, with a reminder to make a plan to vote and a link to VOTES.ORG
    @taylorswift / IG
    "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she also wrote. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

    Person at a voting booth with Texas flag privacy dividers
    Seth Herald / AFP via Getty Images

    "Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org."

    A group of people by a &#x27;VOTE&#x27; sign with stars, indicating a polling station entrance
    Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

    As Taylor said, you can head here for Super Tuesday voting info.

