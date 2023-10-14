Taylor Lautner Literally Flipped Out At A "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Screening And The Internet Has Jokes

Browse links
"Imagine showing up to the Eras Tour movie and Taylor Lautner is there doing backflips."
🚨| ATENÇÃO: Taylor Lautner dançando e dando cambalhotas ao som de Karma de Taylor Swift nos cinemas.#TheErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/y73pxOINGL— Taylor Lautner Brasil (@TLautnerBRsite) October 14, 2023
he backflips like something bad is gonna happen if he doesn’t https://t.co/q2JTeEvjv4— m🦆 (@nneptunem) October 14, 2023
she ain’t got one song where he need to be doing this SIT DOWN https://t.co/atkFNPq79k— isiah (@thering2002) October 14, 2023
imagine showing up to the eras tour movie and taylor lautner is there doing backflips https://t.co/fM0YnpOc3A— Natalya (@youremyloverr) October 14, 2023
why was taylor lautner doing backflips in the cinema— jepicween may ⎕ (@mayfrnglomg) October 14, 2023
Taylor Lautner pic.twitter.com/l7SAlv0kIX— Splenda Pappy (@caroline_oreo) October 14, 2023
“taylor lautner! oh my god it’s so nice to meet y-” pic.twitter.com/FTVJi8RsK0— jasmine ♡ (@lovingirlhood) October 14, 2023
my favourite video of the eras movie is taylor lautner doing those fucking backflips like what provoked him— emmy🌜 (@fqvourtism) October 14, 2023
Taylor Lautner is cute and hot and sexy and he can do a backflip like jolly show dog and I’m not about to to knock it.— Noah (@NCassiel) October 14, 2023
Taylor lautner pic.twitter.com/afLzXzjwI7— 🦋 (@tzuslights) October 14, 2023
me when taylor lautner walked onto the stage and did a backflip— franni (@_francescayoung) September 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/k4gFA9G4km