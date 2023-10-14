    Taylor Lautner Literally Flipped Out At A "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Screening And The Internet Has Jokes

    "Imagine showing up to the Eras Tour movie and Taylor Lautner is there doing backflips."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    You already know that Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have been besties long after their brief time dating each other back in 2009.

    And you also know that Taylor Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour, is making some serious commotion in theaters right now.

    So, Taylor Lautner apparently showed up to a screening of the movie — and he was so pumped up that he did a freaking backflip in front of the screen, along with busting a few moves.

    Like, just get a load of this:

    Naturally, the internet had some opinions:

