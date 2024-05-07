    Sydney Sweeney Changed Her Hairstyle Completely At The 2024 Met Gala

    Wow.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    You know Sydney Sweeney — and you most likely know her best as a blonde.

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here she is a few days ago at an event for her recent film Immaculate...

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Eyepix Group / Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

    And here she is literally yesterday in New York City. Blonde, blonde, blonde — you get the picture.

    Sydney Sweeney walking down the street
    Robert Kamau / GC Images
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    So the look she debuted at the 2024 Met Gala was a big change when it comes to her hair color.

    Sydney Sweeney exiting a building
    Gotham / GC Images

    She showed up to the big night with a dark-haired bob that made her look completely different.

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    As E! News points out, Sydney's new hairstyle was accompanied by a blue and flower-embroidered Miu Miu dress and black gloves.

    Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Initially, when she was leaving NYC hotel The Carlyle earlier today en route to the Met Gala, she wore a veil covering the look.

    Sydney Sweeney exiting a hotel
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images

    And here's a full look at the train when she arrived at the Gala:

    Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala
    John Shearer / WireImage

    There you have it!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions