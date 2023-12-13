And you might know that she's currently expecting her first child with her partner and fellow actor Oli Green.
Something you may or may not know is that there's a 14-year age gap between Oli, who is 26, and Sienna, who turns 42 later this month.
In a new interview with Vogue, Sienna got in depth about their relationship, and she ended up addressing the gap in age between the two of them.
“I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around," Sienna said while discussing the difference in age between the two of them, before stating that "there’s been nothing but love and joy" in her relationship with Oli.
"I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart," she added. "I certainly have never been able to.”
In the interview, Sienna also acknowledged that Oli might want to date someone younger one day — and that, for him, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."
“I see it with Oli’s friends," she mused while continuing to address the general topic of age gaps in relationships. "There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago."
"I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas, the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, 'No — no, thank you. Moving on.'”