    Sienna Miller Addressed The 14-Year Age Gap Between Her And Partner Oli Green

    "There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Sienna Miller from movies like American Sniper and Alfie.

    Closeup of Sienna Miller on the red carpet
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    And you might know that she's currently expecting her first child with her partner and fellow actor Oli Green.

    Closeup of Sienna Miller wearing a cropped top that shows her bare baby bump and a voluminous skirt
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Sienna also shares a child with Tom Sturridge.

    Something you may or may not know is that there's a 14-year age gap between Oli, who is 26, and Sienna, who turns 42 later this month.

    Closeup of Oli Green and Sienna Miller
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Haider Ackermann

    In a new interview with Vogue, Sienna got in depth about their relationship, and she ended up addressing the gap in age between the two of them.

    Closeup of Sienna Miller smiling at an event
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group

    “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around," Sienna said while discussing the difference in age between the two of them, before stating that "there’s been nothing but love and joy" in her relationship with Oli.

    Sienna Miller and Oli Green
    Mega / GC Images

    "I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart," she added. "I certainly have never been able to.”

    Oli Green and Sienna Miller in a crowd
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    In the interview, Sienna also acknowledged that Oli might want to date someone younger one day — and that, for him, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

    Oli Green and Sienna Miller
    Darren Gerrish / WireImage

    “I see it with Oli’s friends," she mused while continuing to address the general topic of age gaps in relationships. "There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago."

    Sienna Miller and Oli Green
    Gotham / GC Images

    "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas, the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, 'No — no, thank you. Moving on.'”

    Closeup of Oli Green and Sienna Miller
    James Devaney / GC Images

    Read the entire interview with Sienna here.