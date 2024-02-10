Browse links
Very disappointing.
Are we surprised that Selma Blair is Islamaphobic?— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) February 10, 2024
I could’ve sworn Black disabled people and disabled POCs often spoke about the racism of white disabled people who are made the face of disability rights. There may be no consequences bc white disabled women are granted empathy. pic.twitter.com/8hBMeTq4v7
Saw Selma Blair trending and worried it was about her health. Always liked her as an actress. To discover it is because she shared bigoted views on Islam to the cheers of other celebrities is really disappointing.— Brent Gilson (@mrbgilson) February 10, 2024
Selma Blair claiming to be a disability rights activist and while simultaneously being anti-Palestine—where thousands upon thousands are physically disabled from severe injuries and amputations caused by Israel's constant attacks—is absolutely fucking wild.— fried green armadillo 🇵🇸 (@OhMyGodDoITry) February 10, 2024
Selma Blair saying Muslim people “come here to destroy minds” … The U.S. has 750 military bases around the world, including at least 81 in Muslim countries.— davey (@daveweswhite) February 10, 2024
Like, does she think we invaded the world benevolently? Destruction is the lifeblood of America, hence this genocide. pic.twitter.com/ejd9Olr6WG
Add #SelmaBlair to the list of celebrities who are absolute garbage people. Apparently she deleted her Twitter profile. 😂 She thinks that “antifa” and BLM are terrorist orgs. pic.twitter.com/DoV0slhRiE— Sally Hates Capitalism…but loves 🇵🇸 (@hatescapitalism) February 9, 2024
Michael Rapport and Selma Blair want to deport American Muslims, 1/3 of whom are descendants of enslaved Africans who built this country, like myself and my family. All because we see the humanity of Palestinians. Okay, we see you.— Margari Hill (@Margari_Aziza) February 10, 2024
I read Selma Blair’s memoir and it is absolutely ASTOUNDING to me that someone who has experienced some of the worst of this human experience can have absolutely no heart or human empathy. May God have mercy on her soul. https://t.co/jMNnK3A5Yk— Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) February 10, 2024
It's quite something that Selma Blair can be such openly vile and bigoted and basically call for the death of an entire population with impunity but Melissa Barrera cannot share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency almost dropping her. https://t.co/HMPS03X70w— Kaustav Nayak (@kaustavistired) February 9, 2024