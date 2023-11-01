Martin Luther King's Daughter, Bernice King, Addressed Amy Schumer After The Comedian Posted A Clip Of MLK Saying "That Israel Must Exist"

Browse links
"I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released, and for us to work for true peace."
🧵 Amy:— Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023
Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I.
He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils.
I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released… https://t.co/haahcqcuAf
and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023
He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”
We have much to correct.
Here is a clip of my father talking about withdrawing from the Vietnam War and “moral power.”#MLK pic.twitter.com/Y0ZMp1K6qa
I encourage you to read ‘Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?’— Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023
I mourn with all who are mourning.
I know that we can’t afford to diminish & dehumanize each other if we are truly committed to ridding humanity of the Triple Evils & to freedom from oppression for all. pic.twitter.com/YOEuKe7yKu