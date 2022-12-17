Skip To Content
    Sarah Michelle Gellar Explained Why Working On A "Toxic Male Set" For "So Long" Affected Her Ability To Be Friends With Women

    Sarah's comments come almost two years after she addressed the allegations against Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    When you think about Sarah Michelle Gellar, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

    buffy behind a large book while an older man stands behind her
    James Sorensen / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

    Sarah was on the show from 1997 to 2003 — easily the longest she's been on any TV show in her very, very long career.

    buffy holding a weapon about to attack someone
    20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

    During a roundtable at The Wrap's Power of Women Summit, Sarah talked about working "so long" on a "toxic male" set, and it sounded like she was talking about Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

    closeup of sarah talking into a mic
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    “For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set," she said. "And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

    buffy in the middle of a fighting scene
    Richard Cartwright / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

    Sarah also said that she's since had the "opportunity" to work on projects with "so many more women and men that support women," and that she's "realized how easy an experience it can be" as a result.

    closeup of sarah
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    "Unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice," she added.

    Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

    If Sarah's comments are indeed about Buffy it's not particularly surprising. You might remember when former Buffy costar, Charisma Carpenter, accused the show's creator, Joss Whedon, of abusive behavior on the show's set, as well as on the set of Angel.

    closeup of joss
    Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

    After Charisma came forward, Sarah released a statement in support of her. "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of all of them for speaking out."

    closeup of sarah
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Read more about the allegations against Joss here.