    Nicole Kidman Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Felt "Lonely" After Winning An Oscar In 2003

    "I need a new life. Please."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Nicole Kidman is, obviously, an icon.

    Nicole Kidman in a black dress, posing with her side to the camera on a backdrop with &#x27;Prime&#x27; and &#x27;Expats&#x27; logos
    Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

    And an Oscar-winning one, at that: She took home the Best Actress trophy back in 2003 for her turn in The Hours.

    Nicole Kidman in a black, one-shoulder dress holding an Oscar trophy
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    They should've called it The Weeks...sorry, I couldn't help but make a 30 Rock reference.

    Now, two years before Nicole won, she got divorced from Tom Cruise after being married to him for eleven years. The split was highly publicized, as things of that nature often are.

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide names for real people in images
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    During an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Nicole revealed how those two events in her life were inadvertently connected — and it sounds like her divorce made winning the Oscar a little bittersweet.

    View this video on YouTube
    SiriusXM / Via youtube.com

    Nicole admitted that she recalled thinking to herself, "I need a new life. Please." “I’m sitting here and I don’t have anyone, as I say, to jump on the bed with," she explained.

    Woman with curly updo wearing a striped blazer and blouse, seated and looking to the side
    American Film Institute / WireImage

    "There’s certain times when you just go, ‘I need to jump on the bed.’ I want to order French fries and a burger and celebrate this with my lover and I don’t have one. Help.”

    Woman smiling with elaborate earrings and a scarf
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Nicole also admitted that she felt similar at the after-party following her big win. “I’m so embarrassed because you walk through the party with your Oscar and you’re like, I mean, I’m Australian,” she said.

    Nicole Kidman in a black coat, holding a purse, smiles outside a building
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    “You don’t walk around with a trophy going, ‘Hey, didn’t I do well?’”

    Woman in elegant sleeveless gown holding an award at a podium
    Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

    Lest you feel bad for her now though, Nicole made it pretty clear that she's over it. “Now I look back and go, ‘Oh my God,’" she said. "I would carry that thing above my head and be like, ‘Thank you.’”

    Nicole Kidman poses for a photo in front of a black background that says &quot;EXPATS&quot; next to the Amazon Prime logo
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    And she'd have every right to!