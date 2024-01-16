If you went to the movies this weekend, there's a strong chance you caught the box office-topping Mean Girls movie musical.
If you did, you may or may not have caught a reference to original Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan — who also has a brief cameo in the film.
So, there's apparently a reference to the term "fire crotch" in the film — which, if you are old enough to have seen the original Mean Girls in theaters, you might remember was a term uttered by former friend (and current Ashley Benson fiancé) Brandon Davis during a disgusting rant to TMZ back in 2006.
According to the Messenger, Lindsay — who, again, literally appears in the film — wasn't too happy about the reference.
A source initially told the publication that Lindsay was talking about how she was "surprised and taken aback" by the joke at the film's NYC premiere — and, as it turns out, her reps backed up the report.
"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," the actor's rep Leslie Sloane told the publication.
Something tells me we haven't heard the last about this story. Stay tuned!