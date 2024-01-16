Skip To Content
Lindsay Lohan's Reps Say She's "Very Hurt And Disappointed" About A Joke In The New "Mean Girls" Movie

Pretty awkward situation we've got going here.

Larry Fitzmaurice
Spoilers follow for the Mean Girls movie musical.

If you went to the movies this weekend, there's a strong chance you caught the box office-topping Mean Girls movie musical.

A classroom scene from the &quot;Mean Girls&quot; musical
JoJo Whilden / Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

If you did, you may or may not have caught a reference to original Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan — who also has a brief cameo in the film.

Screen shot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

I didn't see it, but my coworker told me about the cameo, so you'll have to see for yourself what it is. We can't give it all away!

So, there's apparently a reference to the term "fire crotch" in the film — which, if you are old enough to have seen the original Mean Girls in theaters, you might remember was a term uttered by former friend (and current Ashley Benson fiancé) Brandon Davis during a disgusting rant to TMZ back in 2006.

The cast of &quot;Mean Girls&quot; taking a selfie
JoJo Whilden / Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

According to the Messenger, Lindsay — who, again, literally appears in the film — wasn't too happy about the reference.

Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

A source initially told the publication that Lindsay was talking about how she was "surprised and taken aback" by the joke at the film's NYC premiere — and, as it turns out, her reps backed up the report.

Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
Jose Perez / GC Images

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," the actor's rep Leslie Sloane told the publication.

Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Something tells me we haven't heard the last about this story. Stay tuned!