Ever since we found out that the two were officially dating in April of this year, it's been a slow drip of information when it comes to deets about their relaish.
For starters, it was a full two months before they were even photographed together in a meaningful fashion.
They had their first big public outing just a few months ago (at a Beyoncé concert, of course), and when they popped up again at the US Open, they went viral for eating chicken strips in the audience.
But we still don't really know...anything about Kylie and Timothée's relationship. On Timmy's part, he's avoided talking about it in public entirely.
But, hark, we've been fed some crumbs of info on this celeb pairing, thanks to a new report from People.
A source tells the publication that Kylie is reportedly "incredibly happy" with the relationship and — get this — is even calling him her "boyfriend."
As for Timmy Tim, he is reportedly “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”
"He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other.”
The source also claims that Timothée is "very good" for Kylie. "Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused," they told People. "Her family loves him.”
We've reached out to Kylie and Timothée's reps for comment; if we hear anything more, we'll be sure to let you know.