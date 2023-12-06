Skip To Content
    Here's The Latest Reports On Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Relationship

    The saga of the seldom-seen couple continues.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet: They are so famous, and yet we know so little.

    Kylie and Timothée in a crowd
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    Ever since we found out that the two were officially dating in April of this year, it's been a slow drip of information when it comes to deets about their relaish.

    Kylie and Timothée about to kiss
    Gotham / GC Images

    For starters, it was a full two months before they were even photographed together in a meaningful fashion.

    Gotham / GC Images, Julien Hekimian / WireImage

    They had their first big public outing just a few months ago (at a Beyoncé concert, of course), and when they popped up again at the US Open, they went viral for eating chicken strips in the audience.

    Kylie and Timothée eating
    Gotham / GC Images

    Their presence at the US Open went viral for other reasons, too.

    Kylie and Timothée kissing
    Gotham / GC Images

    But we still don't really know...anything about Kylie and Timothée's relationship. On Timmy's part, he's avoided talking about it in public entirely.

    Andrea Renault / AFP via Getty Images, Neil Mockford / GC Images

    But, hark, we've been fed some crumbs of info on this celeb pairing, thanks to a new report from People.

    Peter White / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage

    A source tells the publication that Kylie is reportedly "incredibly happy" with the relationship and — get this — is even calling him her "boyfriend."

    Kylie and Timothée at the US Open
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    As for Timmy Tim, he is reportedly “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”

    Closeup of Timothée Chalamet
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Kylie shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott.

    "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other.”

    Closeup of Kylie and Timothée
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    The source also claims that Timothée is "very good" for Kylie. "Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused," they told People. "Her family loves him.”

    Closeup of Kylie Jenner
    Mega / GC Images

    We've reached out to Kylie and Timothée's reps for comment; if we hear anything more, we'll be sure to let you know.