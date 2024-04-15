    Kesha Swapped A Diddy Lyric In "Tik Tok" During Her Surprise Coachella Appearance, And People Are Into It

    I mean, makes sense.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you've been living under a rock: The first weekend of Coachella just went down in Indio, California.

    Spectacular view at sunset of a ferris wheel and colorful, cylindrical structure at a festival with mountains in backdrop
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella

    One of the many artists who performed at the festival was pop star, actor, and all-around Gen Z icon Reneé Rapp.

    Reneé Rapp onstage
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Coachella

    Of course, Coachella and surprise guests go together like peanut butter and jelly — and Reneé continued the tradition by bringing out Kesha, who performed her 2010 single "Tik Tok" with Reneé at her side.

    Reneé Rapp and Kesha onstage at Coachella
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Coachella

    Kesha even wore a tank top that said "I'm Mother."

    Kesha and Reneé Rapp onstage at Coachella
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Coachella

    Let's go back to "Tik Tok" for a second. The song's extremely memorable first lyric is "Wake up in the mornin' / Feelin' like P. Diddy."

    View this video on YouTube
    RCA / Via youtube.com

    The lyric is a reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs, the music mogul who is currently facing multiple alleged sexual assault lawsuits.

    Closeup of Sean Combs
    Mega / GC Images

    So, for her appearance with Reneé, Kesha changed the lyrics up very noticeably, with a middle finger raised: "Wake up in the morning like / Fuck P. Diddy."

    Kesha changes The Lyrics For Tik Tok To “Fucc P Diddy” During Her Performance At Coachella With Reneé Rapp! pic.twitter.com/QP9Z9PyVPC

    — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 15, 2024
    @WORLDSTAR / Coachella / Via Twitter: @WORLDSTAR

    She repeated the sentiment on Twitter, too.

    WAKE UP IN THE MORNING LIKE FUCK P DIDDY

    — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 15, 2024
    @KeshaRose / Via Twitter: @KeshaRose

    And people, of course, were into it:

    Not Kesha remixing tik tok the song talking bout wake up in the morning like Fuck P diddy 😂😂😂😂😂ikdr

    — JIVENCCHY💕 (@traaaapnzel) April 15, 2024
    @traaaapnzel / Via Twitter: @traaaapnzel

    kesha.. the woman u are pic.twitter.com/t4a7om9gOL

    — ʚ♡ɞ angel ʚ♡ɞ (@angeltheedoll) April 15, 2024
    @angeltheedoll / Coachella / Via Twitter: @angeltheedoll

    THE CHEMISTRY THESE LADIES HAVE!!!
    Kesha and Reneé Rapp need to collaborate on a project IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/7A12EFDt3S

    — Simon 🐈🐆🐅 (@SimonIsHott) April 15, 2024
    @SimonIsHott / @iHeartRadio / Via Twitter: @SimonIsHott

    the kesha renaissance is upon us i’m being so fr

    — nathan (@nathansuxx_) April 15, 2024
    @nathansuxx_ / Via Twitter: @nathansuxx_

    Kesha is balls back and she hotter than this summer right now #Kesha #COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/g3yMPpneeK

    — 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 (@witchsamwanda) April 15, 2024
    @witchsamwanda / @coachella / Via Twitter: @witchsamwanda

    Kesha is back in the public Eye.
    Still and will remain that bitch🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/7O47ijpLWx

    — kesha ⚡️ (@keshasloverboy) April 15, 2024
    @keshasloverboy / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @keshasloverboy

    I love women so much like you don’t understand how important kesha and reneé rapp are to me. I listened to tiktok on my hello kitty mp3 player on the way to school every morning and now I listen to reneé on my way to work and it’s all full circle and very gay and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Fe1Vt14BdN

    — lesbian intern ry (@starringnae) April 15, 2024
    @starringnae / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @starringnae