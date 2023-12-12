Skip To Content
    Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K. Are Officially Married, And They Also Revealed How Their Relationship Came To Be

    When it's time to marry, we will always marry hard.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    This is Kat Dennings, who you know from more things than I can even keep track of at this point.

    Closeup of Kat Dennings on the red carpet
    And this is Andrew W.K., the avant-rock prankster and musical mastermind behind...

    Andrew W.K. onstage
    The eternally classic 2001 single "Party Hard," which still reigns supreme as one of the century's most utterly bizonkers rock anthems.

    So, way back in 2021, Kat revealed that she was actually dating Andrew in an Instagram post.

    She even shared a photo of them smooching it up.

    A week later — like, literally a week later — she revealed that they were actually engaged. As in, to be married!

    After all that, we didn't hear much about their relationship for a while — but they did make an appearance on the red carpet together at the premiere for Thor: Love and Thunder.

    Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.
    Well, guess what — they're married now.

    Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.
    The couple revealed the occurrence of their nuptials in a Vogue profile complete with photos from their wedding — you can check that out here. In the interview, Kat said that after they started dating, "It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other."

    Closeup of Kat Dennings
    The profile also features the couple's claim that they met under "mystical circumstances." Ooh, spooky!

    “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time," Kat explained. "At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

    Andrew W.K. onstage
    And it was that intimate proposal that led Kat and Andrew to have a similarly intimate wedding at home. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," she explained. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

    Closeup of Kat Dennings
    "I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man," she added about the nuptials. "The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

    Kat Dennings posing on the red carpet
    You can read many more details about their DIY-ish wedding here. Congrats to the happy couple!