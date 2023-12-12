A week later — like, literally a week later — she revealed that they were actually engaged. As in, to be married!
After all that, we didn't hear much about their relationship for a while — but they did make an appearance on the red carpet together at the premiere for Thor: Love and Thunder.
Well, guess what — they're married now.
The couple revealed the occurrence of their nuptials in a Vogue profile complete with photos from their wedding — you can check that out here. In the interview, Kat said that after they started dating, "It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other."
“About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time," Kat explained. "At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”
And it was that intimate proposal that led Kat and Andrew to have a similarly intimate wedding at home. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," she explained. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”
"I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man," she added about the nuptials. "The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”
You can read many more details about their DIY-ish wedding here. Congrats to the happy couple!