Justin Bieber's Casamigos Halloween Party Costume Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Another...interesting look from the Biebs.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Fact: Justin Bieber's fashion choices are always...different.

him wearing thick bubble glasses
Jean Catuffe / GC Images

Like, remember this Grammys red carpet outfit?

wearing an oversized suit with a bright beanie and sunglasses
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

What about the time he wore a damn blanket?

he&#x27;s wearing the blanket over patchwork pants and he&#x27;s also wearing a bucket hat
Rachpoot / GC Images

And that other time he wore a blanket?

he&#x27;s sitting on the couch with a blanket around his shoulders and a backward hat
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Also, like, get a load of this look.

wearing thick glasses, a backwards hat, and leather jacket
Gotham / GC Images

We are all Hailey's face in that picture.

Justin's style choices are so let's-just-roll-with-it out there that you could say every day is Halloween for him.

he&#x27;s got his sweater&#x27;s hood tied tight over his head with a hat on top of that
Raymond Hall / GC Images

So when the Biebs rolled up to the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party this weekend, it came as not too huge of a surprise that he was wearing something totally wild.

he&#x27;s wearing scuba slippers and beachwear
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Here's the look in full — purple boxers, a purple-and-orange blouse fully open, a complete snorkel setup on his head, and flippers. Yes, flippers.

him in the getup near the dj booth
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

So...what is this Halloween costume? Like, what is Justin dressed up as? Someone on vacation? Is being as rich and famous as he is not just one giant vacation? By that measure, is Justin dressed up as himself?

justin outside in the outfit
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Where am I? What are the mysteries of life? How did I get here???

justin with his hand on someone&#x27;s shoulder following them out
Mega / GC Images

It's possible that Billie Eilish's brother FINNEAS — seen here in a costume that I can only describe as "a Blink-182 fan" — knows what's going on. But I don't.

closeup of the two at the party
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

That's Halloween — and Justin Bieber's style choices — for ya.

Rachpoot / GC Images