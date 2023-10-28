Justin Bieber's Casamigos Halloween Party Costume Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Justin's style choices are so let's-just-roll-with-it out there that you could say every day is Halloween for him.
So when the Biebs rolled up to the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party this weekend, it came as not too huge of a surprise that he was wearing something totally wild.
Here's the look in full — purple boxers, a purple-and-orange blouse fully open, a complete snorkel setup on his head, and flippers. Yes, flippers.
So...what is this Halloween costume? Like, what is Justin dressed up as? Someone on vacation? Is being as rich and famous as he is not just one giant vacation? By that measure, is Justin dressed up as himself?
Where am I? What are the mysteries of life? How did I get here???
It's possible that Billie Eilish's brother FINNEAS — seen here in a costume that I can only describe as "a Blink-182 fan" — knows what's going on. But I don't.
That's Halloween — and Justin Bieber's style choices — for ya.