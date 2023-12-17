You know Fantasia from American Idol, the world of pop music in general, and her upcoming starring role in the film adaptation of The Color Purple musical.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, Fantasia accused an Airbnb host of racial profiling. "My stomach is so uneasy this morning," she wrote, before claiming that the host tried to kick her and her family out at midnight the night before.
My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb@airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00…
Fantasia said that the host "accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day."
"The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guests who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!"
Fantasia went on to claim that there were also multiple visible tells — fun sayings on the wall, a variety of sports and entertainment equipment around the property, and literal balloon strings tied to weights in the house's gym — suggesting that prior guests had held parties of some sort on the property.
"It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin," she wrote, before lamenting that the purpose of her gathering was to allow her young children to unwind with their friends following her promotional tour behind The Color Purple.
"This time, I dare not stay quiet," she concluded.
At the time of publication, it looks like Airbnb has reached out to Fantasia in an attempt to rectify the situation; we'll see if anything else takes place.