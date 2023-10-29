    Disney Didn't Like Bette Midler's "Hocus Pocus" Performance At First, And Director Kenny Ortega Explained Why

    Bette was iconic in the classic Halloween film — but it didn't receive rave reviews at first.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hocus Pocus is an iconic Halloween film — and it wouldn't have been the same without thee Bette Midler.

    Bette Midler in &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Bette's over-the-top performance as Winifred Sanderson basically makes Hocus Pocus what it is — so it's surprising to find out that Disney wasn't a fan of her work at first.

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film's director Kenny Ortega revealed that the famous studio clashed with the iconic actress regarding her take on the role.

    Closeup of Kenny Ortega
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    "When Disney first saw what Bette wanted to do..." he recalled. "They were like, 'Uh, we're not quite sure this is the direction we want you to go in.'"

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I think Bette was [like], 'Well, this is the direction I want to go in. If you want me to be the actress, you've got to bend here.'"

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Incredibly, a Disney rep confirmed Kenny's account — and as the director tells it, everything fell into place regardless after Bette got to work on her characterization of Winifred.

    Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I think she was maybe a bit goofier and wacky," he recalled. "The exaggerated character maybe frightened people, because they couldn't see the whole movie that was in front of it, and why Bette felt so comfortable."

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I just think the makeup covered her up, that Bette got lost underneath it all, and I think that's what Bette wanted to do. She wanted to surrender herself into the wild character, and that she wasn't recognizable. I think that scared people."

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Of course, we all know that the rest was history — and once they got eyes on the footage, Kenny says that Disney stopped complaining.

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Eventually, they relaxed. Everybody was laughing and happy."

    Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    You can read the interview here.