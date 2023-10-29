Bette's over-the-top performance as Winifred Sanderson basically makes Hocus Pocus what it is — so it's surprising to find out that Disney wasn't a fan of her work at first.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film's director Kenny Ortega revealed that the famous studio clashed with the iconic actress regarding her take on the role.
"When Disney first saw what Bette wanted to do..." he recalled. "They were like, 'Uh, we're not quite sure this is the direction we want you to go in.'"
"I think Bette was [like], 'Well, this is the direction I want to go in. If you want me to be the actress, you've got to bend here.'"
Incredibly, a Disney rep confirmed Kenny's account — and as the director tells it, everything fell into place regardless after Bette got to work on her characterization of Winifred.
"I think she was maybe a bit goofier and wacky," he recalled. "The exaggerated character maybe frightened people, because they couldn't see the whole movie that was in front of it, and why Bette felt so comfortable."
"I just think the makeup covered her up, that Bette got lost underneath it all, and I think that's what Bette wanted to do. She wanted to surrender herself into the wild character, and that she wasn't recognizable. I think that scared people."
Of course, we all know that the rest was history — and once they got eyes on the footage, Kenny says that Disney stopped complaining.
"Eventually, they relaxed. Everybody was laughing and happy."