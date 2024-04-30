Britney Spears Is Reportedly "Far From Broke" Following Her Latest Conservatorship Legal Battle

The details of the settlement weren't released publicly, but yesterday TMZ reported that it involved Britney ultimately paying Jamie's legal fees.
The publication also claimed that Britney was "in danger of going broke" as a result of lavish spending alongside the settlement — but a new report from Entertainment Tonight suggests otherwise.
A source tells the publication that Britney is "far" from going broke, even though she "flies private and enjoys vacations."
The source also claims that Britney is about to "achieve recoupment" of sales from her memoir and audiobook The Woman in Me from last year. "Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir," the source adds.
Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart also provided a statement to ET that read in part, "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."
We've reached out to Britney's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.