    Britney Spears Is Reportedly "Far From Broke" Following Her Latest Conservatorship Legal Battle

    "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    Last week, Britney Spears reached a settlement in what was an ongoing court dispute with her father Jamie over legal fees relating to their conservatorship battle.

    Britney Spears onstage
    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    Long story short, the dispute involved whether Britney would pay over $2 million in Jamie's legal fees incurred from the 2021 dissolution of the conservatorship she was previously under.

    The Spears family
    Kmazur / WireImage

    This photo is from 2007; Jamie is the person far to your left.

    The details of the settlement weren't released publicly, but yesterday TMZ reported that it involved Britney ultimately paying Jamie's legal fees.

    The Spears family with a gentleman
    Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

    The publication also claimed that Britney was "in danger of going broke" as a result of lavish spending alongside the settlement — but a new report from Entertainment Tonight suggests otherwise.

    Britney Spears in a red dress with a keyhole cutout, standing on the red carpet
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    A source tells the publication that Britney is "far" from going broke, even though she "flies private and enjoys vacations."

    Britney Spears posing in a bejeweled dress with a plunging neckline at a glaad event
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    The source also claims that Britney is about to "achieve recoupment" of sales from her memoir and audiobook The Woman in Me from last year. "Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir," the source adds.

    Two books titled &#x27;Britney Spears: LA MUJER QUE SOY&#x27; on a shelf
    Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

    Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart also provided a statement to ET that read in part, "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

    Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, also issued a statement which read in part: "Jamie is thrilled that this is all over. He would have liked to have had a trial so that the truth came out and the world saw the evidence of what really happened, not irresponsible and false spin. Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her."

    We've reached out to Britney's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.