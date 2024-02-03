"Things have continued to blossom between Gigi and Bradley and have gotten serious," another source told the publication. "Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."
"They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."
So there you have it. We've reached out to Bradley's and Gigi's reps for further comment, and we'll update you if we hear anything back.