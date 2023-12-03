Billie Eilish Addressed Her "Coming Out" Interview And Explained Why She Thought It Was Already "Obvious" She Was Attracted To Women

Last month, Billie Eilish discussed her sexuality in an interview with Variety where she confirmed that she's attracted to women.
“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Billie said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”
The reveal followed some speculation (and queerbaiting allegations) surrounding the video for her 2021 single "Lost Cause," especially when she wrote in an Instagram caption with behind-the-scenes pictures, "I love girls."
So, Billie appeared at Variety's Hitmakers event yesterday, and while walking the red carpet, she confirmed that she "came out" in the interview — and she also expressed amusement that people didn't already know about her sexuality.
"I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?'" she said. "I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?'"
"I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”
“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today,’" she added. "It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know.”
“I am for the girls.”
You can read the original interview with Billie here.