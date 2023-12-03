Skip To Content
    Billie Eilish Addressed Her "Coming Out" Interview And Explained Why She Thought It Was Already "Obvious" She Was Attracted To Women

    "I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last month, Billie Eilish discussed her sexuality in an interview with Variety where she confirmed that she's attracted to women.

    Closeup of Billie Eilish at a media event in a Dodgers jacket and jeans
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Billie said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

    Closeup of Billie Eilish in sunglasses
    Robin L Marshall / FilmMagic

    The reveal followed some speculation (and queerbaiting allegations) surrounding the video for her 2021 single "Lost Cause," especially when she wrote in an Instagram caption with behind-the-scenes pictures, "I love girls."

    Closeup of Billie Eilish walking outside and giving the peace sign
    Rb / GC Images

    So, Billie appeared at Variety's Hitmakers event yesterday, and while walking the red carpet, she confirmed that she "came out" in the interview — and she also expressed amusement that people didn't already know about her sexuality.

    Closeup of Billie Eilish
    Burak Cingi / Redferns

    "I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?'" she said. "I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?'"

    Closeup of Billie Eilish
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    "I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

    Closeup of Billie Eilish holding a microphone
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

    “But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today,’" she added. "It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know.”

    Closeup of Billie Eilish
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    “I am for the girls.”

    Closeup of Billie Eilish
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    You can read the original interview with Billie here.