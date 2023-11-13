Skip To Content
    Billie Eilish Confirmed That She's Attracted To Women

    "But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Billie Eilish discussed her sexuality in an interview with Variety.

    Close-up of Billie smiling and giving a peace sign at the Barbie premiere
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Some speculation, and even allegations of queerbaiting, emerged following Billie's pajama party video for her 2021 single "Lost Cause." She wrote in an Instagram caption with behind-the-scenes pictures, "I love girls." She told Elle the same year, "Like, oh yeah, [my sexuality is] everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?"

    Close-up of Billie at a media event in a lacy sheer outfit with opera gloves
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

    Close-up of Billie smiling at a media event in an oversize shirt and tie
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Prime Video

    Billie continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

    Close-up of Billie smiling in shorts and a sports jersey
    Nykieria Chaney / Getty Images for ABA

    While further discussing her previous style and why it wasn't necessarily about not wanting to be "sexualized," she explained, "I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl."

    Close-up of Billie smiling and walking on the street
    Rb / GC Images

    She added, “I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl."

    Close-up of Billie at a media event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    You can read the full interview with Billie here.