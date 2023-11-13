Billie Eilish Confirmed That She's Attracted To Women

Some speculation, and even allegations of queerbaiting, emerged following Billie's pajama party video for her 2021 single "Lost Cause." She wrote in an Instagram caption with behind-the-scenes pictures, "I love girls." She told Elle the same year, "Like, oh yeah, [my sexuality is] everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?"
“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”
Billie continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”
While further discussing her previous style and why it wasn't necessarily about not wanting to be "sexualized," she explained, "I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl."
She added, “I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl."