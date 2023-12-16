Skip To Content
After People Expressed Concern About Her Red Carpet Appearance, Adriana Lima Says She Was "Shocked" To See The Photos

"Honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Last month, model Adriana Lima stepped out for the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and caused some chatter about her appearance.

closeup of her
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

We're not gonna link to the comments, but all you need to know is that people were speculating on the reasons why Adriana circa 2023 would look different than, say, Adriana circa 2019 (that's when this photo was taken).

Ryan Emberley / Getty Images for amfAR

Some even speculated that Adriana's appearance was the result of cosmetic surgery — and that's when she stepped in to shut down the commenters.

her on the red carpet
Axelle / FilmMagic

Adriana posted a selfie to her Instagram Story and referred to the picture as "the face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs...Thanks for your concern."

@adrianalima / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/adrianalima/?hl=en

As her statement suggests, Adriana is parent to three children. She shares two children with ex-husband Marko Jarić, and one with partner Andre Lemmers.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Adriana directly addressed all the commotion about her appearance, and said that it "did not bother me at all."

Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

“I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great," she said. "I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”

her in sweats outside
Mega / GC Images

Adriana also said that she was "shocked" at her own appearance when she saw the photos. “I was like ‘that’s not me,’" she said. “Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that…you can see yourself differently.”

her and her family
Axelle / FilmMagic

But it also really wasn't a big deal at all. “I didn’t get offended or anything, though — I was laughing,” Adriana ultimately reflected on the entire thing.

her and her baby stroller
Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for Cybex

"“The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself.

closeup of her at a fashion show
Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Miu Miu

"I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Word. You can read the entire interview with Adriana here.