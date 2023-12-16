We're not gonna link to the comments, but all you need to know is that people were speculating on the reasons why Adriana circa 2023 would look different than, say, Adriana circa 2019 (that's when this photo was taken).
Some even speculated that Adriana's appearance was the result of cosmetic surgery — and that's when she stepped in to shut down the commenters.
Adriana posted a selfie to her Instagram Story and referred to the picture as "the face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs...Thanks for your concern."
In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Adriana directly addressed all the commotion about her appearance, and said that it "did not bother me at all."
“I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great," she said. "I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”
Adriana also said that she was "shocked" at her own appearance when she saw the photos. “I was like ‘that’s not me,’" she said. “Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that…you can see yourself differently.”
But it also really wasn't a big deal at all. “I didn’t get offended or anything, though — I was laughing,” Adriana ultimately reflected on the entire thing.
"“The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself.
"I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”
Word. You can read the entire interview with Adriana here.