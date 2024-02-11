Skip To Content
Adele Spoke Out In Support Of Taylor Swift Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII And Said She Makes Football "More Enjoyable To Watch"

"I think I want the Chiefs to win."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

You smell that in the air? That's right — Super Bowl LVIII is finally almost upon us.

Allegiant Stadium
Defodi Images / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tons of people watch this thing every year, and even more are likely to tune in this time around to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, who will be cheering on her bf Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Closeup of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers this year, btw. I almost had to look that up. Not a big football guy over here!

Of course, Taylor's presence at Travis's games this season has been a hot topic for many. Some have even groused that she's taking away from the attention toward the football games themselves.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift in the box watching the game
Kansas City Star / TNS

Adele is not one of those people.

Adele onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

During her performance for her Vegas residency this weekend, Adele went off — as she often does — on current events, specifically Taylor's presence at the Super Bowl. And she made one thing clear: She's supporting Travis's team because of her.

@swifferupdates / Via Twitter: @swifferupdates

"I think I want the Chiefs to win,” she told the audience. "And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a fucking life. It’s her fucking boyfriend!"

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at a Chiefs game
David Eulitt / Getty Images

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said, I have no idea what’s going on."

Closeup of Taylor Swift
David Eulitt / Getty Images

There you have it, folks. Adele has spoken.

Closeup of Adele
Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images