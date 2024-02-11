You smell that in the air? That's right — Super Bowl LVIII is finally almost upon us.
Tons of people watch this thing every year, and even more are likely to tune in this time around to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, who will be cheering on her bf Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of course, Taylor's presence at Travis's games this season has been a hot topic for many. Some have even groused that she's taking away from the attention toward the football games themselves.
During her performance for her Vegas residency this weekend, Adele went off — as she often does — on current events, specifically Taylor's presence at the Super Bowl. And she made one thing clear: She's supporting Travis's team because of her.
📹| At her show tonight Adele shared she will be supporting the Chiefs tomorrow because of Taylor Swift;
"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life" pic.twitter.com/YQA446PCr5