From red carpet flubs to literal green goblins, this year's ceremony had it all.
Laverne: “Hannah Waddington.”@veepthroat and me: pic.twitter.com/Ry8u4dkSb7— erin 🌈 (@_erinmckenziee) January 16, 2024
Hannah Waddingham when someone pronounces her name as Hannah Waddington: pic.twitter.com/frNpQ5NDQB— 🏳️🌈Jackson🏳️🌈 (@jackHollywood09) January 15, 2024
WHO THE HELL IS THAT.?:7:/& pic.twitter.com/SRRB179aBB— tara (@terrariuh) January 15, 2024
I love drag what do you mean the green goblin is at the Emmy’s pic.twitter.com/1Gee6ppd6L— 🍌Gail🍌 (@Icekoldsoup) January 15, 2024
Travis Barker makes an appearance during Anthony Anderson's opening performance at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ETO3HQkFhz— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
Travis Barker at the emmys? #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/rfflHypwTZ— #RHOSLC #RHOP #RHOBH (@IMightListenPod) January 16, 2024
“I wanna thank all the evil gays!!!”— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024
—Jennifer Coolidge winning her second Emmy for The White Lotus lol pic.twitter.com/D6CqNEIZiK
Paul Walter Hauser wins the award for Supporting Actor - Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tjRLaXe6tv— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
paul walter hauser emmys acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/e6VVYK02zh— mya in mourning (@DUNENATION) January 16, 2024
Paul Walter Hauser in his #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/CJK1mo4may— Joey Gentile (@JoeyGentile1992) January 16, 2024
We see you @roywoodjr at the #Emmys mouthing “Please hire a host” during the @Trevornoah Comedy Central acceptance speech . pic.twitter.com/hn9rGQQi0J— Ryan Williams (@Ryan_Wms) January 16, 2024
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium wins the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pEqk2DE12O— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024