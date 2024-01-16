Skip To Content
8 Awkward Moments From The 2023 Emmy Awards

From red carpet flubs to literal green goblins, this year's ceremony had it all.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Laverne Cox referred to Hannah Waddingham as "Hannah Waddington" on the red carpet — and Hannah corrected her immediately:

@_erinmckenziee / Via Twitter: @_erinmckenziee

@jackHollywood09 / Via Twitter: @jackHollywood09

2. People were freaked out by the green gremlin appearing on the red carpet...

@terrariuh / Via Twitter: @terrariuh

@Icekoldsoup / Via Twitter: @Icekoldsoup

But it turned out to be Princess Poppy from Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race:

The cast of &quot;RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race&quot; on the red carpet
Getty Images

3. While interviewing Kathryn Hahn, red carpet cohost Heather McMahan referred to the buzzy Emma Stone show The Curse, a work of fiction, as "such a great social experiment":

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Getty Images

Heather was probably thinking of The Rehearsal, the 2022 show from The Curse co-creator Nathan Fielder that was more explicitly reality-esque. Easy mistake to make! There's a lot of TV out there.

4. Travis Barker randomly played the drum fill to Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight" during host Anthony Anderson's opening monologue — and he kinda biffed it:

Twitter: @THR / Via Twitter: @THR

@IMightListenPod / Via Twitter: @IMightListenPod

5. After joking about it during the opening monologue, Anthony Anderson's mom Doris Bowman actually cut off The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse / Via Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse
Doris didn't cut off anyone else for the rest of the night — except John Oliver, who specifically asked her to. She also waved a "Wrap it up" sign during Matty Matheson's acceptance speech for The Bear.

6. Paul Walter Hauser stuffed a bunch of food in his mouth when he won the award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — and then he started rapping his acceptance speech:

Twitter: @THR / Via Twitter: @THR

Twitter: @DUNENATION / Via Twitter: @DUNENATION

Twitter: @JoeyGentile1992 / Via Twitter: @JoeyGentile1992

7. Roy Wood Jr. seemingly alluded to the perpetually vacant hosting slot for The Daily Show as its former host Trevor Noah accepted an Emmy:

Twitter: @Ryan_Wms / Via Twitter: @Ryan_Wms

And finally...

8. Elton John achieved EGOT status — but he didn't show up to accept the award:

Twitter: @THR / Via Twitter: @THR

All in all, everything went pretty seamlessly! Not always a given in the world of awards shows. Congrats to all the winners!

