Elton John Is Officially An EGOT After The 2023 Emmys — Here's How We Got Here

A legend gets his due.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Elton John was already a legend — and with his Outstanding Variety Special (Live) win for the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium special at tonight's 2023 Emmy Awards, now he's achieved something very few have: an EGOT.

Closeup of Elton John standing up at a podium
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

In case you're not familiar — an "EGOT" refers to someone winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony across their career.

Let's go back to where this all started: Back in 1987, Elton won a Grammy (he's since won four more) for his role in Dionne Warwick's star-studded cover of Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager's "That's What Friends Are For."

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

The next one's a biggie: In 1995, he nabbed the Best Original Song Oscar for the timeless, utterly classic The Lion King song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

View this video on YouTube
Disney / Via youtube.com

In 2000, he took home the Tony for Best Original Score for his musical with Tim Rice, Aida.

View this video on YouTube
Disney / Via youtube.com

Since then — for 24 freakin' years — Elton has been lying in wait, ready at any moment (I assume) to accept the final trophy in his EGOT journey.

Closeup of Elton John
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

Except — he wasn't there to accept the award. So, producer Ben Winston accepted the award in his absence.

Twitter: @THR / Via Twitter: @THR

His speech was nice enough. Anyway, congrats to Elton on the EGOT!

Ben Winston accepting the Emmy on Elton John&#x27;s behalf
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

