Elton John was already a legend — and with his Outstanding Variety Special (Live) win for the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium special at tonight's 2023 Emmy Awards, now he's achieved something very few have: an EGOT.
Let's go back to where this all started: Back in 1987, Elton won a Grammy (he's since won four more) for his role in Dionne Warwick's star-studded cover of Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager's "That's What Friends Are For."
The next one's a biggie: In 1995, he nabbed the Best Original Song Oscar for the timeless, utterly classic The Lion King song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
In 2000, he took home the Tony for Best Original Score for his musical with Tim Rice, Aida.
Since then — for 24 freakin' years — Elton has been lying in wait, ready at any moment (I assume) to accept the final trophy in his EGOT journey.
Except — he wasn't there to accept the award. So, producer Ben Winston accepted the award in his absence.