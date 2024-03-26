Celebrities Seem To Be Obsessed With Lymphatic Drainage Massages Right Now — Here's What You Should Know

Hi, folks. Lara here. I consider it my duty to keep an eye on what celebrities are doing and then gather actual information on the trend to present to you all. Today, that trend is lymphatic drainage massages.
On TikTok alone, a search for the technique draws up hundreds of videos with thousands of views.
And that doesn't even include the countless articles talking about the technique — and celeb's love for it — over the last year.
I have noticed this massage technique in the celeb world since at least 2022, with stars like Hailey Bieber (see below), Sofia Richie, Real Housewives from Bravo, and even the Kardashians singing the technique's benefits.
So, to learn more about lymphatic massage techniques, I reached out to Dr. Laureen McVicker, PT, CLT of Femina PT. Dr. McVicker has been a certified lymphedema therapist for over 25 years, and she gave us a low-down on lymphatic drainage massages.
To start, what exactly is a lymphatic drainage massage? According to Dr. McVicker, it's a light massage that affects the superficial lymph structures of the skin to help propel the lymphatic fluid throughout our system.
Who would be a good candidate for a lymphatic drainage massage? According to Dr. McVicker, individuals with a compromised lymphatic system are the best candidates.
And if you're wondering what the potential physical and mental health benefits of getting a lymphatic drainage massage may be, don't worry; we asked Dr. McVicker all about this, too.
Unfortunately, I could not get in to see the renowned expert and favorite of the stars, Rebecca. And to be honest with you, after seeing some videos online of the "Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage" technique, I was a little wary. For one, I did not want to focus on a before and after or any sort of weight loss component; for two, I wanted to see someone I knew and trusted if possible.
So, after realizing that my go-to masseuse at Cinema Wellness in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, was *also* a certified lymphatic massage expert, I asked her if she would show me what the technique was all about. I have been going to Cinema Wellness for shoulder and jaw tension for several months and knew this would be the perfect place to experience the lymphatic technique.
As someone who has had multiple surgeries, I found myself wishing I had known more about this technique in the immediate aftermath of my prior surgeries. However, I was still excited to go in on a random Monday and see what it was all about. First things first, it was a lot gentler than I expected. If you, like me, have seen videos of lymphatic drainage techniques online that looked a little rough...just know that wasn't my experience! It was so gentle I barely felt it at times, and I even fell asleep on the table!
After my lymphatic massage, she advised me to go home and rest if possible, drink peppermint tea, and relax on the couch. I don't need someone to tell me to lay on my couch all day twice, so I did just that. I was pretty exhausted, my limbs remained relatively heavy, and I peed a lot! I slept well that night.
If you can't access your own lymphatic massage expert, Dr. McVicker provided some helpful tips on the best ways to stimulate the lymphatic system on your own.
— Diaphragmatic deep breathing (The diaphragm is an essential respiratory muscle that is powerful in facilitating the lymphatic channels in the abdomen)
— Exercise in any form: stretching, strengthening, walking, jumping, etc
— Movement facilitates muscle pumping, the best way to move the lymphatic fluid throughout the body. Moving throughout the day, drinking adequate amounts of water, eating a healthy diet, and getting adequate sleep.