Celebrities Seem To Be Obsessed With Lymphatic Drainage Massages Right Now — Here's What You Should Know

Experts gave us the lowdown on the latest celeb trend, and we tried it ourselves, too!

Lara Parker
by Lara Parker

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi, folks. Lara here. I consider it my duty to keep an eye on what celebrities are doing and then gather actual information on the trend to present to you all. Today, that trend is lymphatic drainage massages.

A person receiving a back massage with wooden tools from a massage therapist
Note: This technique is a trend now, but it doesn't mean it's new. Based on my research, lymphatic massage techniques have been around for nearly a century since they were first developed in France in 1932 by Danish physiotherapist Dr. Emil Vodder. Lymphatic Massage is often called "manual lymph drainage," or MLD for short. 

On TikTok alone, a search for the technique draws up hundreds of videos with thousands of views.

Collage of various people demonstrating lymphatic drainage techniques in different parts of the body
And that doesn't even include the countless articles talking about the technique — and celeb's love for it — over the last year.

Gradient background transitioning from light to dark with various headlines about lymphatic drainage massages
I have noticed this massage technique in the celeb world since at least 2022, with stars like Hailey Bieber (see below), Sofia Richie, Real Housewives from Bravo, and even the Kardashians singing the technique's benefits.

So, to learn more about lymphatic massage techniques, I reached out to Dr. Laureen McVicker, PT, CLT of Femina PT. Dr. McVicker has been a certified lymphedema therapist for over 25 years, and she gave us a low-down on lymphatic drainage massages.

To start, what exactly is a lymphatic drainage massage? According to Dr. McVicker, it's a light massage that affects the superficial lymph structures of the skin to help propel the lymphatic fluid throughout our system.

Illustration of human lymphatic system with highlighted vessels in a standing figure
To better understand why someone might opt for this massage, we asked Dr. McVicker to explain why said lymphatic fluid should move through the system. Dr. McVicker told BuzzFeed, "Our lymphatic system consists of lymph vessels and lymphatic organs. This special drainage system works very closely with our venous system. The primary lymphatic organs include our lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils, and thymus gland, which help manufacture our white blood cells, which are important for our immune system to fight infection." 

But how does it help fight off infection, exactly? Dr. McVicker answered that, too, sharing with BuzzFeed that "the lymphatic vessels help transport the lymph fluid that flows throughout our body and help regulate the filtration and absorption processes to keep our body functioning well. The lymphatic system removes pathogens that can cause infection from our body." 

Who would be a good candidate for a lymphatic drainage massage? According to Dr. McVicker, individuals with a compromised lymphatic system are the best candidates.

Person receiving a gentle abdomen massage to promote digestive health
Dr. McVicker continued that a compromised lymphatic system could come as a result of "surgery, trauma, cancer-related procedures, removal of nodes may have excess swelling or induration of their skin." In these cases, Dr. McVicker says that a referral to a physician who may then refer to a certified lymphedema therapist who specializes in this specialized lymphatic drainage procedure may be best. 

And if you're wondering what the potential physical and mental health benefits of getting a lymphatic drainage massage may be, don't worry; we asked Dr. McVicker all about this, too.

Person receives a back massage using a wooden tool
Some potential physical and mental health benefits may include: 

— Improvement of lymphatic circulation throughout the body.

— Reduction of chronic inflammation, especially regarding swelling and hardening of the skin/tissues that can occur with prolonged build-up of lymph fluid in a body part. 

— Providing relaxation due to possible analgesic effect 

However, Dr. McVicker notes that it's always good to consider any potential risk factors of manual lymphatic drainage massage. These are all things to remember when you are having a massage. Some potential contraindications are below: 

— Cardiac edema/congestive heart failure

— Active malignancy

— Acute deep vein thrombosis

— Heart arrhythmias/cardiac sinus dysfunction when performing a neck massage

— Pregnancy

— Recent abdominal surgery

— As well as Crohn's disease, Diverticulosis/Diverticulitis, radiation fibrosis, and aortic aneurysms

Unfortunately, I could not get in to see the renowned expert and favorite of the stars, Rebecca. And to be honest with you, after seeing some videos online of the "Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage" technique, I was a little wary. For one, I did not want to focus on a before and after or any sort of weight loss component; for two, I wanted to see someone I knew and trusted if possible.

So, after realizing that my go-to masseuse at Cinema Wellness in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, was *also* a certified lymphatic massage expert, I asked her if she would show me what the technique was all about. I have been going to Cinema Wellness for shoulder and jaw tension for several months and knew this would be the perfect place to experience the lymphatic technique.

Selfie of a person with short hair and a nose ring, slight smile, indoors
Lara Parker

*Note: to respect the rules of Cinema Wellness, I did not take photos or videos during the procedure, but here's a selfie I took right after. 

As someone who has had multiple surgeries, I found myself wishing I had known more about this technique in the immediate aftermath of my prior surgeries. However, I was still excited to go in on a random Monday and see what it was all about. First things first, it was a lot gentler than I expected. If you, like me, have seen videos of lymphatic drainage techniques online that looked a little rough...just know that wasn't my experience! It was so gentle I barely felt it at times, and I even fell asleep on the table!

Doctor palpating a patient&#x27;s neck for a medical examination
Bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

As mentioned, the actual process was so much gentler than I expected. Here is some of what I experienced during my 75-minute lymphatic drainage massage:

— My limbs felt extremely heavy, and I felt fatigued, not in a bad way, just in a way that made me feel like I needed to sleep immediately. 

— I started lying facedown, but she covered the back of my neck, my armpits, my groin, chin, neck, legs, and arms. It was a whole-body process! When I asked the experts at Cinema Wellness what they suggested in terms of cadence for someone needing lymphatic massages, they suggested just once a month unless you were actively healing from surgery, which would be 2x a week. 

— The price for this massage at Cinema Wellness is between $195-$225, depending on the length and what is needed.

After my lymphatic massage, she advised me to go home and rest if possible, drink peppermint tea, and relax on the couch. I don't need someone to tell me to lay on my couch all day twice, so I did just that. I was pretty exhausted, my limbs remained relatively heavy, and I peed a lot! I slept well that night.

If you can't access your own lymphatic massage expert, Dr. McVicker provided some helpful tips on the best ways to stimulate the lymphatic system on your own.

— Diaphragmatic deep breathing (The diaphragm is an essential respiratory muscle that is powerful in facilitating the lymphatic channels in the abdomen)

— Exercise in any form: stretching, strengthening, walking, jumping, etc

— Movement facilitates muscle pumping, the best way to move the lymphatic fluid throughout the body. Moving throughout the day, drinking adequate amounts of water, eating a healthy diet, and getting adequate sleep.

Thank you so much to Dr. McVicker and the experts at Cinema Wellness for giving us the latest on lymphatic drainage massages. Is this something you would try? Let us know in the comments.