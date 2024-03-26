Celebrities Seem To Be Obsessed With Lymphatic Drainage Massages Right Now — Here's What You Should Know

As someone who has had multiple surgeries, I found myself wishing I had known more about this technique in the immediate aftermath of my prior surgeries. However, I was still excited to go in on a random Monday and see what it was all about. First things first, it was a lot gentler than I expected. If you, like me, have seen videos of lymphatic drainage techniques online that looked a little rough...just know that wasn't my experience! It was so gentle I barely felt it at times, and I even fell asleep on the table!