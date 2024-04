Since this was a viewing party, they were indeed showing The Valley (and later, VPR) on every TV in the bar, at first at a very normal volume. But at exactly 7:28 p.m., they plugged something into the sound system, and the volume became screaming-level loud. We couldn't even talk to each other. All anyone in the bar could do was listen to the high-pitched whines of Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval as they complained about their lives on The Valley and VPR, respectively. Also, as the bar started to fill up, it got so, SO HOT. We were sweating so much that we almost had to ask, is Jax too cheap to pay for AC????