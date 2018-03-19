The Woman Shot By Police Outside A Hungry Jack's Might Have Been Schizophrenic, Court Hears

A woman shot dead by police after waving a knife outside a Hungry Jack's restaurant in Western Sydney was potentially suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia when she died, a court has heard.



Courtney Topic was 22 when she died from a gunshot wound to the chest on February 10, 2015. She was standing on a grassy patch outside Hoxton Park Hungry Jack's holding a 30cm-long knife.

Her death is now the subject of a coronial inquest before magistrate Liz Ryan that began on Monday in the New South Wales Coroner’s Court.



Several members of her family, including mother Leesa and father Ron, were at court for the first day of the inquest and wept through parts of the proceedings.

A lawyer acting for the family told the court they had been "shocked" by the death of their daughter.



"Courtney came from a close and loving family, many of whom are here today," the lawyer said. "She held a regular job at Woolworths and had never come under the attention of police. [Her death] was sudden, unexpected, and violent."

The court heard that Topic did not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs. She was referred to youth counselling service Headspace after leaving high school and was diagnosed with having either Asperger's or a mild form of autism.

She had also told psychologists she had experienced suicidal thoughts, and had been prescribed antidepressants in the years leading up to her death.



The day before she died, Topic had finished a shift at Woolworths at 7pm and then had dinner with her family, the court heard. The following day she left the house at 11am and walked for 2km clutching the knife.

Witnesses saw Topic hold the tip of the knife pointing towards her stomach and use it to brush her hair out of her face, the court heard.