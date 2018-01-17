Most People Don't Actually Give A Shit When Australia Day Is Held, Poll Finds

A clear majority of Australians do not actually care when Australia Day is held and almost half think the national day should not be held on a day that is offensive to Aboriginal Australians, a new poll suggests.



The survey, conducted by the Australia Institute, comes amid heated debate over whether Australia's national day should be celebrated on January 26, the day the First Fleet from Britain landed in Sydney Cove, or moved to a different day.

For many Aboriginal Australians, January 26 is a date to be mourned, not celebrated, as it signifies the beginning of a violent invasion that continues to this day. January 26 is commonly called "Survival Day" or "Invasion Day" by many Aboriginal Australians, as well as by those who support changing the date.

A growing movement to change the date has this year seen the popular "Hottest 100" countdown on youth radio station Triple J move away from January 26, as well as the Greens launching a campaign to change the date.

The Australia Institute polled 1417 people between December 5-7 last year. Questions about Australia Day knowledge were asked first, then opinions about when Australia Day should be held.

A clear majority of 56% of people said they did not really mind when Australia Day was held, as long as there was a national day.

Just under half said Australia Day should not be on a day that is offensive to Aboriginal Australians, but only 37% thought January 26 is offensive.

Of all respondents, 84% said it was important to them that Australia does have a national day.

As for the best day to actually hold Australia Day, respondents were able to choose up to three events.

The most popular options were the First Fleet landing in Sydney Cove (23%), the day Australia was named "Australia" (18%), and the day the Australian Constitution was signed (17%). When the responses were totalled, 70% of people selected an option other than First Fleet related dates.

Respondents also had a broad lack of knowledge about Australia Day itself, with 77% wrongly saying it had always been held on January 26. (It was in fact not until 1994 that January 26 started to be celebrated as a permanent public holiday by all states and territories.)



Only 38% of respondents knew what January 26 represents: the landing of the First Fleet in Sydney Cove. Another 11% said it was the First Fleet establishing the NSW colony.

Of the remaining half, just under 20% chose events that happened before the First Fleet (for instance, Captain Cook first sighting Australia), 12% chose events related to Australia becoming an independent country, and 4% optimistically chose events that have not yet happened, such as becoming a republic or signing a treaty with Aboriginal Australians.

Just 14% of people confessed that they did not know.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and his government have regularly shot down proposals to change the date. In a video on Twitter, Turnbull said changing the date would be akin to denying history.