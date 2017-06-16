This Journalist Shared His Incredible X-Ray After He Was Shot In The Neck

Australian journalist Adam Harvey was shot in the neck on Thursday while covering a conflict in the Philippines.
Harvey, who is the South East Asia correspondent for the Australian national broadcaster the ABC, was in Marawi covering a battle between ISIS militants and the Philippines military.
He was wearing a flak jacket and helmet and standing in what was considered a "safe zone" when he was hit.
After the news of his injury broke, Harvey tweeted "I'm okay", posting a picture of his bandaged neck.
He then kept people updated on his injury – including posting this incredible X-ray, showing the bullet lodged in his neck.
Harvey was flown to Manila and underwent surgery to remove the bullet – which stopped 1cm from his carotid artery.
In a statement, the ABC said Harvey is doing well and his recovery is expected to take a few days.
He's keeping the bullet, too.
