This Journalist Shared His Incredible X-Ray After He Was Shot In The Neck

He's recovering well – and got to keep the bullet.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian journalist Adam Harvey was shot in the neck on Thursday while covering a conflict in the Philippines.

Thanks everyone - I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important.
Adam Harvey @adharves

Thanks everyone - I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important.



Harvey, who is the South East Asia correspondent for the Australian national broadcaster the ABC, was in Marawi covering a battle between ISIS militants and the Philippines military.

He was wearing a flak jacket and helmet and standing in what was considered a "safe zone" when he was hit.

After the news of his injury broke, Harvey tweeted "I'm okay", posting a picture of his bandaged neck.

He then kept people updated on his injury – including posting this incredible X-ray, showing the bullet lodged in his neck.

Lucky.
Adam Harvey @adharves

Lucky.



Harvey was flown to Manila and underwent surgery to remove the bullet – which stopped 1cm from his carotid artery.

An update: I've been flown to Manila for surgery to remove the bullet. Doc glanced at X-Ray and said 'M-16'. They know their slugs here.
Adam Harvey @adharves

An update: I've been flown to Manila for surgery to remove the bullet. Doc glanced at X-Ray and said 'M-16'. They know their slugs here.



In a statement, the ABC said Harvey is doing well and his recovery is expected to take a few days.

What a legend - Dr Emmanuel Ibay - spent an hour teasing bullet from my neck. It stopped 1cm from the carotid arter… https://t.co/2tNAq9xXcC
Adam Harvey @adharves

What a legend - Dr Emmanuel Ibay - spent an hour teasing bullet from my neck. It stopped 1cm from the carotid arter… https://t.co/2tNAq9xXcC



He's keeping the bullet, too.

Got it
Adam Harvey @adharves

Got it



Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

