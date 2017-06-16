This Journalist Shared His Incredible X-Ray After He Was Shot In The Neck

Share On more Share On more

Thanks everyone - I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important.

Australian journalist Adam Harvey was shot in the neck on Thursday while covering a conflict in the Philippines.

Harvey, who is the South East Asia correspondent for the Australian national broadcaster the ABC, was in Marawi covering a battle between ISIS militants and the Philippines military.

He was wearing a flak jacket and helmet and standing in what was considered a "safe zone" when he was hit.

After the news of his injury broke, Harvey tweeted "I'm okay", posting a picture of his bandaged neck.