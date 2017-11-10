The UN Human Rights Committee Has Slammed Australia On Manus And Same-Sex Marriage

Share On more Share On more

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has taken aim at Australia yet again over its offshore refugee detention centres, while blasting the same-sex marriage postal survey as an "unacceptable decision making method".



In a report issued on Friday based on hearings last month, the committee made several recommendations, including that Australia remedy its "repeated failure" to implement changes based on the committee's views on human rights.



The report specifically mentioned the Manus Island detention centre. The centre closed 10 days ago and had all essential services cut off, but over 500 refugees and asylum seekers remain and are refusing to leave, citing safety concerns about living in the Papua New Guinea community.

Footage taken by activist group GetUp from inside the centre showed squalid, dirty conditions, including moldy showers and toilets that no longer flush.

Refugees are being urged to move to new accommodation in the city of Lorengau; the committee said it was concerned about the closure of Manus without "adequate arrangements for long-term viable relocation solutions" for the men.

The committee recommended Australia end offshore detention immediately and take "all measures necessary" to protect the rights of the refugees and asylum seekers affected by the closure of those centres.



The report also criticised the opaque nature of Australia's offshore detention centres and flagged several concerns about conditions, including inadequate mental health services, safety, and instances of assault, sexual abuse, self-harm and suspicious deaths.

