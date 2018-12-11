After A Teen's Mullet Haircut Became A Viral Meme, He Sued For Defamation. Now The Legal Battle Is Over.

Ali "Ziggy" Mosslmani was catapulted into the spotlight in mid-2015, when a photo of him dancing at an 18th birthday party and sporting a distinctive mullet haircut went viral and became a meme.



The Sydney teenager again made headlines the next year, when he sued various media outlets for defamation, arguing their stories about his haircut made him out to be a "ridiculous person".

Now, three and a half years after the photo was taken, the teenager's legal battles have come to an end without ever going to trial.

In July 2015 Mosslmani was captured by photographer Jeremy Nool with his notable mullet in clear view as he danced at the party in Hurstville, southern Sydney.

A few days after the party Nool uploaded the photo of Mosslmani to Nool's photography Facebook page as part of an album titled "Nik and Paul's 18th".

The picture went viral, with Mosslmani's hair inspiring a series of memes that referenced works of art, animals and even the Pythagorean Theorem.



The memes were covered by several media outlets, prompting Mosslmani to launch defamation action against three of them: Daily Mail, Australian Radio Network (ARN), and Nationwide News, the News Corp publisher of Sydney newspaper The Daily Telegraph.



BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year that Mosslmani, now 17, had reached confidential settlements with Daily Mail and ARN, while the case against Nationwide News was set down for trial in April 2019.

But on Friday morning District Court judge Judith Gibson approved a confidential settlement with the News Corp publisher, finally bringing all mullet meme related litigation to an end.

Mosslmani's barrister, Roger Rasmussen, told BuzzFeed News his client was happy all three lawsuits had been resolved.

"He's pleased the whole thing is over," he said.

Rasmussen said long delays before resolution was "par for the course for defamation cases" in both the NSW District Court and Supreme Court.

Earlier this year Gibson indicated she was eager to see an end to the case.

"The only person more keen for these proceedings to settle than your opponent is probably me," she told Rasmussen in court.

There have been ups and downs for Mosslmani over the course of the legal proceedings.

In November 2016 Gibson questioned whether the lawsuits were worth it given they had generated substantial renewed interest in Mosslmani's haircut, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"One hears talk of 'the Streisand effect' and that is very much the case," Gibson said at the time.

The "Streisand effect" refers to an internet phenomenon in which attempts to hide a piece of information backfire and result in it being spread more widely than it would have been in the first place.

It is named after American singer and actor Barbra Streisand, after she filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2003 to try and suppress images of her Malibu mansion, instead prompting thousands to download the picture.

Gibson struck out large parts of Mosslmani's case the following month and ordered the teenager to pay costs, rejecting the argument that the articles made him out to be a "stupid person".

In the 2016 judgement Gibson ruled there was "nothing" in one of the ARN publications to suggestion Mosslmani lacks intelligence.

"The reference to 'neigh way' (for 'no way') and the horse and donkey memes are a reference to his luxurious pony tail, not to his lack of mental acuity," she wrote.

News Corp lawyers were contacted for comment.