The Census Showed How Difficult It Is To Get Accurate Numbers On Sex And Gender

For the first time, the 2016 census collected information about people with a sex or gender identity other than male or female – but the effort didn't translate into accurate figures.

On Tuesday, new data from the census offered several insights into modern Australian life, including a rise in people with "no religion", a dramatic increase in same-sex couples, and changes to Australia's ethnic make up.

The option of Australians marking their sex or gender as something other than male or female wasn't part of the standard form.

Instead, in response to the question "Is the person male or female?", people who identify as something else were asked to either write their answer in the space next to the boxes on the paper form, or request a special login for the online form.

Now, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has concluded that the information collected is not an accurate measure of the number of people in Australia with a sex or gender other than male or female.

"The ABS has made this assessment in consideration of the inherent limitations of the Australian Census for this topic, the limitations of the approach used for the 2016 Census and the operational challenges experienced," it said in a report titled Sex and Gender Diversity in the 2016 Census.

The report also said that the ABS hadn't expected to get accurate numbers on diverse sex and gender in the 2016 census.