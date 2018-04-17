A Public Servant Who Was Sacked For Tweeting About Refugees Just Won Her Worker's Comp Claim

A former public servant who was sacked after the government discovered she had been using an anonymous Twitter account to criticise Australia's refugee policies has won a tribunal battle for worker's compensation, more than four and a half years after her employment was terminated.



Michaela Banerji was sacked from her position in the Department of Immigration and Citizenship (now Home Affairs) in September 2013 for using her then-anonymous Twitter account @LaLegale to post tweets criticising the government, Australia's refugee policies, and her work supervisor.

She launched a case for worker's compensation on the basis she had suffered from an adjustment disorder characterised by depression and anxiety as a result of being fired, but it was rejected by Comcare, a government agency covering workplace issues for public sector employees, in 2014.



Now, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has ruled in Banerji's favour on review, after several years and proceedings in different courts.

In a decision handed down on Monday, AAT deputy president Gary Humphries and Dr Bernard Hughson found that Banerji's sacking had "unacceptably trespassed" on the implied freedom of political communication and was unlawful.

The fact Banerji's tweets were anonymous effectively stripped away the justification for the Australian Public Service (APS) code of conduct – that is, protecting the impartiality of the APS – that Banerji had contravened, the AAT found.

"A comment made anonymously cannot rationally be used to draw conclusions about the professionalism or impartiality of the public service," Humphries and Hughson wrote.

The decision also noted that "powerful and persuasive justification" is needed for any law that displaces the implied freedom of political communication.

"The burden of the code on Ms Banerji’s freedom was indeed heavy — the exercise of the freedom cost her her employment," they wrote. "In our opinion, there is no significant justification available to the employer here for the law which exacted that cost."