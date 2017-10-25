Jacinda Ardern's Cat Has Thumbs And Oh My God Just Look At Her

You might be aware that Labour's Jacinda Ardern will be the next prime minister of New Zealand after winning the backing of NZ First and the Greens to form government.
You may NOT be aware that Ardern has a cat called Paddles. And Paddles has opposable thumbs! Here she is with her thumbs! Look at them!
Paddles is polydactyl, meaning she has some extra toes.
Since we all learned Ardern would be the next PM, a Twitter account for Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) has sprung up.
An aura of mystery surrounds the account, which Paddles insists she is running herself.
The account has interacted with Ardern's partner, New Zealand fishing personality Clarke Gayford.
He even tagged @FirstCatOfNZ in this tweet. LOOK AT PADDLES HOLDING A PEN.
But Ardern said neither she nor Gayford have a role in their cat's online activity. I guess it really is Paddles.
One of the most famous first cats, Larry from Number 10 Downing Street, welcomed Paddles to Twitter.
Anyway, we hope to see more of Paddles and her thumbs.
