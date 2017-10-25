 back to top
Jacinda Ardern's Cat Has Thumbs And Oh My God Just Look At Her

"I am honoured to serve both people and puss."

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

You might be aware that Labour's Jacinda Ardern will be the next prime minister of New Zealand after winning the backing of NZ First and the Greens to form government.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

You may NOT be aware that Ardern has a cat called Paddles. And Paddles has opposable thumbs! Here she is with her thumbs! Look at them!

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special.
Paddles @FirstCatofNZ

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special.

Paddles is polydactyl, meaning she has some extra toes.

Since we all learned Ardern would be the next PM, a Twitter account for Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) has sprung up.

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both peop… https://t.co/5XNPSiDOWE
Paddles @FirstCatofNZ

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both peop… https://t.co/5XNPSiDOWE

An aura of mystery surrounds the account, which Paddles insists she is running herself.

Paddles is behind her own social media presence. I'm a strong independent puss who don't need no human https://t.co/ucmKlKO3xO via @theage
Paddles @FirstCatofNZ

Paddles is behind her own social media presence. I'm a strong independent puss who don't need no human https://t.co/ucmKlKO3xO via @theage

The account has interacted with Ardern's partner, New Zealand fishing personality Clarke Gayford.

@FirstCatofNZ WTF Paddles?! I KNEW you were pretend sleeping when I just checked. ....There's Snapper in the fridg… https://t.co/OCU1QMCKJO
Clarke Gayford @NZClarke

@FirstCatofNZ WTF Paddles?! I KNEW you were pretend sleeping when I just checked. ....There's Snapper in the fridg… https://t.co/OCU1QMCKJO

He even tagged @FirstCatOfNZ in this tweet. LOOK AT PADDLES HOLDING A PEN.

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs T… https://t.co/517RdfVHxj
Clarke Gayford @NZClarke

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs T… https://t.co/517RdfVHxj

But Ardern said neither she nor Gayford have a role in their cat's online activity. I guess it really is Paddles.

Ardern confirms she nor @NZClarke are behind Paddles' twitter account @FirstCatofNZ - but happy for it to continue. https://t.co/eNwLXLgNsl
The AM Show @TheAMShowNZ

Ardern confirms she nor @NZClarke are behind Paddles' twitter account @FirstCatofNZ - but happy for it to continue. https://t.co/eNwLXLgNsl

One of the most famous first cats, Larry from Number 10 Downing Street, welcomed Paddles to Twitter.

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party.
Larry the Cat @Number10cat

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party.

Anyway, we hope to see more of Paddles and her thumbs.

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they wan… https://t.co/BGUZTpj3cg
Paddles @FirstCatofNZ

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they wan… https://t.co/BGUZTpj3cg

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

