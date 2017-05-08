A Cat And Dog Got Married On "Real Housewives Of Sydney" To Support Marriage Equality And Just WTF

The wedding, part of The RHOS season finale on Sunday night, came to light when real housewife Christa Billich told fellow real housewife Matty Samaei: "Charlie is getting married." "Oh, is she?! Who's the lucky dog?" "She's going to marry a pussy cat." "Ohhh!"

Thankfully Matty appeared on screen to to, ah, explain: "Christa is a big advocate for gay marriage and she is trying to promote the gay marriage rights in Australia." Righto. Onwards.

Matty declared: "Today is a big day for Frosty the cat and Charlie the puppy to get married, and I am the maid of honour... it's going to be a fun event to promote equal marriage for the gays and lesbians." Meanwhile, the real housewives had something to say about the nuptials, except for Victoria Rees, who didn't turn up.

They all watched on as cat Frosty (below), who seriously doesn't want to be there, and dog Charlie, are carried down the aisle. Given the two animals are from different species, and one is male and the other female, the connection with same-sex marriage is not clear.

"As we stand here today, we should take a moment to realise how truly special this occasion is," the celebrant said. "In fact, it's the first of its kind. It's the first public wedding ceremony performed for a couple of the non-human kind." (This is not true.) Frosty and Charlie kissed, kind of, and everyone headed off to the reception.