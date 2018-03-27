Here's How The Police Officer Who Shot Courtney Topic Described What Happened

Senior Constable Ethan Tesoriero arrives to the inquest into the death of Courtney Topic.

The police officer who shot dead 22-year-old Courtney Topic outside a Hungry Jack’s in 2015 says he thought she was going to stab him, and she was following his every move as he tried to back away from her.



Topic was killed on February 10, 2015, on a grass patch next to the carpark of the fast food chain in the Western Sydney suburb of Hoxton Park. She was carrying a large kitchen knife.

An inquest into her death is currently underway at the New South Wales Coroner’s Court in Glebe.

Senior Constable Ethan Tesoriero, who fired the fatal shot, took to the witness stand late on Tuesday, the seventh day of the inquest.

He and probationary constable Angela Tyson were the first two officers to arrive at Hungry Jack's, responding to the police radio call with sirens and lights on.

Tesoriero said that as soon as he reached the grass where Topic was standing he started loudly yelling at her to drop the knife.

He gave examples of what he was yelling as “Drop the knife ma’am”, “I need you to drop the knife for me right now” and “Police, drop the knife”.

He declined to give a demonstration of how loudly he was yelling for the court, but said it was “as loud as I could”.

He described Topic’s reaction to the arrival of police and the commands to drop the knife as silently looking around towards the ground, and towards the feet of both police officers.