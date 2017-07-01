Sections

Germany Legalised Marriage Equality And Now Australians Are Dragging Their Own Government

"So Germany legalised same sex marriage and I'm here like 'OH HAI AUSTRALIA!'"

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Germany became the 23rd country in the world to legalise marriage equality on Friday.

A bill passed the German parliament 393 votes to 226, and will come into effect later this year. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had somewhat unexpectedly opened the door to the snap vote earlier this week, voted against the change.Despite the quick onset of the parliamentary vote, German activists have been agitating for marriage equality for decades. It would also have been an issue in the upcoming election.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

A bill passed the German parliament 393 votes to 226, and will come into effect later this year. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had somewhat unexpectedly opened the door to the snap vote earlier this week, voted against the change.

Despite the quick onset of the parliamentary vote, German activists have been agitating for marriage equality for decades. It would also have been an issue in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile in Australia... there's still a massive brawl about how marriage equality should be legalised.

#ReachTEL Poll (Sky News) How should same-sex marriage be decided: Vote in Parliament 40.9 Plebiscite 59.1 #auspol
GhostWhoVotes @GhostWhoVotes

#ReachTEL Poll (Sky News) How should same-sex marriage be decided: Vote in Parliament 40.9 Plebiscite 59.1 #auspol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Polling repeatedly shows that a majority of Australians support marriage equality. Both major party leaders support reform, as do a majority of parliamentarians.

However, the country is locked in a political stalemate over whether there should be a national vote on marriage (broadly supported by the government and anti-marriage equality groups) or a vote in the parliament (broadly supported by the opposition and LGBTI rights groups).

So when the German news broke on Friday afternoon Australia time, a lot of people were like:

that was quick https://t.co/V81W0zSLrN
Casey Briggs @CaseyBriggs

that was quick https://t.co/V81W0zSLrN

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were some fairly pointed tweets from Australian marriage equality advocates...

German MPs set to celebrate delivering #marriageequality rather than delaying it &amp; being distracted by it in the le… https://t.co/xPuIQm00qI
Alex Greenwich MP @AlexGreenwich

German MPs set to celebrate delivering #marriageequality rather than delaying it &amp; being distracted by it in the le… https://t.co/xPuIQm00qI

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and equally pointed tweets from the opponents.

Sad that Germany 🇩🇪 has rushed to capitulate to 🏳️‍🌈 pressure. Kids miss out on their parents, gender fluidity taught &amp; free speech quashed.
Lyle Shelton @LyleShelton

Sad that Germany 🇩🇪 has rushed to capitulate to 🏳️‍🌈 pressure. Kids miss out on their parents, gender fluidity taught &amp; free speech quashed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Heaps of Australians called out their country for not legalising it yet.

So happy Germany legalised same sex marriage. Beyond embarrassed Australia is not willing to take action
Lisa @sun_shower

So happy Germany legalised same sex marriage. Beyond embarrassed Australia is not willing to take action

Reply Retweet Favorite
A conservative party just voted in favour of legalising same sex marriage. Heads up: it wasn't Australia. Congratulations #Germany! 🏳️‍🌈
Captain Video @calumsanderson

A conservative party just voted in favour of legalising same sex marriage. Heads up: it wasn't Australia. Congratulations #Germany! 🏳️‍🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
So Germany legalised same sex marriage and I'm here like "OH HAI AUSTRALIA!"
Adam Rorke @Gharphield

So Germany legalised same sex marriage and I'm here like "OH HAI AUSTRALIA!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Germany: PM opposes marriage equality but helps legislate it. Australia: PM supports marriage equality but refuses to legislate it. Sigh.
Senthorun Raj 🏳️‍🌈 @senthorun

Germany: PM opposes marriage equality but helps legislate it. Australia: PM supports marriage equality but refuses to legislate it. Sigh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were plenty of ~helpful hints~ directed at the Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Amazing how dropping opposition to a Parliamentary vote can lead to equality literally within a few days. *wink* @TurnbullMalcolm
Jordan Janssen @JordanCJanssen

Amazing how dropping opposition to a Parliamentary vote can lead to equality literally within a few days. *wink* @TurnbullMalcolm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Germany proves a gay marriage vote can stand even with an opposed leadership. Hint hint, Australia.
Roderick Heath @Roderick_Heath

Germany proves a gay marriage vote can stand even with an opposed leadership. Hint hint, Australia.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were shook* that Germany had done it without a plebiscite.

Cant believe Germany just legalised SSM without a non binding humiliating plebiscite @TurnbullMalcolm
Nigel Parsons @nigelparsons85

Cant believe Germany just legalised SSM without a non binding humiliating plebiscite @TurnbullMalcolm

Reply Retweet Favorite

* No one was actually shook.

Funny how Germany didn't need to hold a costly, non-binding plebiscite... 🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈
Andrew @ThatALeech

Funny how Germany didn't need to hold a costly, non-binding plebiscite... 🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
Germany is going to be so pissed off when they find out same sex marriage is impossible without a plebiscite.
Jon Kudelka @jonkudelka

Germany is going to be so pissed off when they find out same sex marriage is impossible without a plebiscite.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were just keen to crack open a cold one with the boys and celebrate for Germany.

Might have a few of these to celebrate German Parliament's decision on #marriageequality 🏳️‍🌈
Elisabeth Tuckey @ElisabethTuckey

Might have a few of these to celebrate German Parliament's decision on #marriageequality 🏳️‍🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With AUNews