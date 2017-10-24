Federal MP Linda Burney's Son Has Been Found Dead

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Labor MP Linda Burney will take leave from parliament following the death of her son, Binni Kirkbright-Burney, last night in Sydney.



In a statement on Wednesday morning Burney, who is the federal member for Barton, said she had returned home to Sydney last night to "be with him this one last time".

"Binni is 33 years old. He is a caring and loving man," Burney said.

"He has struggled with mental health and with addiction. He tried so hard to conquer his demons, as I and my family have tried so hard to support him in every way we could. I don’t want to pre-empt subsequent inquiry but we all thought we were getting somewhere.

"I don’t know what life will be like without him."



NSW Police have advised Burney that the cause of death is yet to be determined, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

Burney asked for privacy, saying "When I can, I will speak about this".

"I understand I am a public figure but in this dire, grief-stricken time for me, I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy in all respects."



Burney is Labor's human services spokesperson. She entered federal parliament in 2016 after over a decade in NSW state politics, becoming the first Aboriginal woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.



Labor leader Bill Shorten offered condolences to Burney at a doorstop on Wednesday morning.

"I can't imagine what it's like as a parent to lose your child. I know how much her son loved Linda and how much Linda loved her son," he said.

Burney's portfolio opponent, human services minister Alan Tudge, said it is a "terrible tragedy for any family to lose a cherished child".

"My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this extremely sad time."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.