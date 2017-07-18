Australian Politicians Are Falling Over Themselves To Prove They're Not Dual Citizens

After two Greens senators were forced to resign following the shock discovery they were dual citizens, Australian politicians are now falling over themselves to prove they won't fall foul of the same law.

After two Greens senators were forced to resign following the shock discovery they were dual citizens, Australian politicians are now falling over themselves to prove they won't fall foul of the same law.

On Friday, Greens co-deputy leader Scott Ludlam announced he hadn't realised he was a dual citizen of New Zealand this whole time. On Tuesday, the other deputy leader, Larissa Waters, got up and said the same thing but for Canada instead.

@ToomeyWright Nope. I revoked NZ officially before nominating last year. But they wouldn't take my Aussie passport as proof.

Independent senator Derryn Hinch was also questioned after Ludlam's resignation, and tweeted that he had revoked his New Zealand citizenship before nominating for the Senate last year.

Then on Tuesday, after Waters announced she was stepping down, a flood of MPs started to join in with the clarifications.

For those asking, I renounced my U.K. citizenship in 2015, prior to being nominated by the Tas Parliament for the Senate.

Greens senator Nick McKim sent this tweet "for those asking". Because honestly lots of people were.

No I'm not automatically a dual citizen because I was borne in Singapore (unlike Canada). Must have 1 Singaporean parent as well ½

Peter Whish-Wilson also clarified that his being born in Singapore did not automatically make him a dual citizen.

"Senator Cormann confirmed this fact again with Belgian authorities in Australia prior to nominating for pre-selection as a candidate for the Senate, to ensure he complied with the relevant requirements for election to the Senate under the Australian Constitution," the statement said.

Finance minister Matthias Cormann, who was born in Belgium, released a statement saying he lost his Belgian citizenship when he became an Australian citizen in 2000.

Liberal MP Ian Goodenough emailed BuzzFeed News to say: "I was formerly a citizen of Singapore by birth. In 1984, I migrated to Australia with my parents at the age of 9. I applied to formally renounce my Singaporean citizenship in 2003 and this process was completed in 2004."

A spokesperson for Eric Abetz told BuzzFeed News that the Liberal senator is not a dual citizen of Australia and Germany, and a spokesperson for Liberal MP Paul Fletcher told BuzzFeed News he renounced his British citizenship in 2009.