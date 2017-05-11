Sections

Legendary ABC Journalist Mark Colvin Has Died

He was 65.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

ABC journalist Mark Colvin has died aged 65.

#BREAKING: Mark Colvin (@Colvinius), respected ABC journalist, has died aged 65
ABC News @abcnews

#BREAKING: Mark Colvin (@Colvinius), respected ABC journalist, has died aged 65

Reply Retweet Favorite

Colvin worked for the ABC, which he joined as a cadet in 1974, for almost four decades.

He appeared on many of its current affairs and news TV and radio programs over the years, including stints on Four Corners, Nationwide, The World Today, and years spent posted in London and Europe.

He was an experienced foreign correspondent and covered events such as the American hostage crisis in Tehran, the easing of the Cold War across Europe and the Balkans war in his various postings between 1980 and 1997.

In 1997, Colvin returned to Sydney to host ABC Radio's PM.

He contracted a rare auto-immune disease while reporting for the ABC in Rwanda and Zaire in 1994, which eventually resulted in long-term kidney damage. In 2012, Colvin received a kidney transplant from living donor Mary-Ellen Field.

ABC

His family released a statement on Wednesday:

"Today we lost our beloved Mark. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Prince of Wales hospital, as well as the community, the ABC, his friends and colleagues, who have stood by him and supported his career and life," it read.

"At this moment of grief, we request the family be left to mourn in private. Mark has asked that donations to the Prince of Wales Hospital Trust be made, in place of flowers."

The ABC's director of news, Gaven Morris, said Colvin was "one of Australia's finest journalists".

"He leaves an unfillable void as a journalist, a colleague and a friend," Morris said.

"He was an important part of the ABC community as a mentor and teacher to young reporters and as a voice of wisdom and experience to many older ones. Our reporters and producers felt strengthened by his presence in the newsroom and emboldened by the sound of his voice on our airwaves."

Many people are mourning his death on Twitter – where Colvin was a frontrunner in terms of Australian journalists using the platform.

Heartbreaking news. Mark Colvin, one of the giants of our profession, has died.His intellectual curiosity knew no b… https://t.co/as4u0BP07e
Kate McClymont @Kate_McClymont

Heartbreaking news. Mark Colvin, one of the giants of our profession, has died.His intellectual curiosity knew no b… https://t.co/as4u0BP07e

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mark Colvin (@Colvinius) was a giant of our profession and will be hugely missed. #RIP #MEAAmedia
MEAA @withMEAA

Mark Colvin (@Colvinius) was a giant of our profession and will be hugely missed. #RIP #MEAAmedia

Reply Retweet Favorite
Such a wonderful mentor and charming chap, even while in intolerable pain, you could rely on Mark to listen ... https://t.co/LrFRwLShmh
George Roberts @George_Roberts

Such a wonderful mentor and charming chap, even while in intolerable pain, you could rely on Mark to listen ... https://t.co/LrFRwLShmh

Reply Retweet Favorite
A pillar of good journalism, great story telling, outstanding curiosity. #RIP @Colvinius #MarkColvin
Norman Hermant @NormanHermant

A pillar of good journalism, great story telling, outstanding curiosity. #RIP @Colvinius #MarkColvin

Reply Retweet Favorite

Politicians have also expressed their sympathies.

Awful news. Vale Mark Colvin. A gentleman of journalism.
Bill Shorten @billshortenmp

Awful news. Vale Mark Colvin. A gentleman of journalism.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Vale Mark Colvin. A fascinating life ended far too soon. You will be missed.
Richard Di Natale @RichardDiNatale

Vale Mark Colvin. A fascinating life ended far too soon. You will be missed.

Reply Retweet Favorite
As a long time listener I’m sad to see that opportunity lost to all of us. Vale Mark Colvin. @colvinius
Barnaby Joyce @Barnaby_Joyce

As a long time listener I’m sad to see that opportunity lost to all of us. Vale Mark Colvin. @colvinius

Reply Retweet Favorite


Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

