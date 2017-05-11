Legendary ABC Journalist Mark Colvin Has Died

ABC journalist Mark Colvin has died aged 65.
Colvin worked for the ABC, which he joined as a cadet in 1974, for almost four decades.
He appeared on many of its current affairs and news TV and radio programs over the years, including stints on Four Corners, Nationwide, The World Today, and years spent posted in London and Europe.
He was an experienced foreign correspondent and covered events such as the American hostage crisis in Tehran, the easing of the Cold War across Europe and the Balkans war in his various postings between 1980 and 1997.
In 1997, Colvin returned to Sydney to host ABC Radio's PM.
He contracted a rare auto-immune disease while reporting for the ABC in Rwanda and Zaire in 1994, which eventually resulted in long-term kidney damage. In 2012, Colvin received a kidney transplant from living donor Mary-Ellen Field.
His family released a statement on Wednesday:
"Today we lost our beloved Mark. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Prince of Wales hospital, as well as the community, the ABC, his friends and colleagues, who have stood by him and supported his career and life," it read.
"At this moment of grief, we request the family be left to mourn in private. Mark has asked that donations to the Prince of Wales Hospital Trust be made, in place of flowers."
The ABC's director of news, Gaven Morris, said Colvin was "one of Australia's finest journalists".
"He leaves an unfillable void as a journalist, a colleague and a friend," Morris said.
"He was an important part of the ABC community as a mentor and teacher to young reporters and as a voice of wisdom and experience to many older ones. Our reporters and producers felt strengthened by his presence in the newsroom and emboldened by the sound of his voice on our airwaves."
Many people are mourning his death on Twitter – where Colvin was a frontrunner in terms of Australian journalists using the platform.
Politicians have also expressed their sympathies.
