Legendary ABC Journalist Mark Colvin Has Died

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Colvin worked for the ABC, which he joined as a cadet in 1974, for almost four decades.

He appeared on many of its current affairs and news TV and radio programs over the years, including stints on Four Corners, Nationwide, The World Today, and years spent posted in London and Europe.

He was an experienced foreign correspondent and covered events such as the American hostage crisis in Tehran, the easing of the Cold War across Europe and the Balkans war in his various postings between 1980 and 1997.

In 1997, Colvin returned to Sydney to host ABC Radio's PM.

He contracted a rare auto-immune disease while reporting for the ABC in Rwanda and Zaire in 1994, which eventually resulted in long-term kidney damage. In 2012, Colvin received a kidney transplant from living donor Mary-Ellen Field.