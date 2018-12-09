Rugby league player Jarryd Hayne will plead not guilty to the alleged rape and injury of a 26-year-old woman in Newcastle, Australia, earlier this year.

During a brief appearance in Burwood Local Court on Monday morning, Hayne's lawyer Richard Pontello told the court: "Mr Hayne maintains his innocence. A plea of not guilty will be entered."

Hayne was arrested on November 19, following a police investigation into reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by a man she met on social media. He was charged the following day with aggravated sexual assault.

According to court documents, police allege Hayne raped the 26-year-old woman and recklessly inflicted actual bodily harm on her between 8pm and 10pm on Sept. 30 in Newcastle, in the Hunter region of New South Wales.



Outside court Hayne faced a media scrum and did not speak, but his solicitor Leonardo Premutico said Hayne maintained his innocence and wanted to thank his parents for their support.

Registrar Brenda Ibbotson continued Hayne's bail conditions of reporting to police three times a week, surrendering his passport, $20,000 surety and avoiding the Newcastle area.

Hayne most recently played rugby league for the Parramatta Eels, the same club for which he made his NRL debut in the 2006.

He also spent a stint in the United States playing NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

The matter is next in court on February 13.