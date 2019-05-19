BuzzFeed Search

Fraser Anning, The Politician Egged By A Teenager, Has Lost His Seat

"He goes back to where he came from because he won't come back to the parliament."

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Far-right politician Fraser Anning has lost his seat in the Australian parliament.

David Clark / AAPIMAGE

Anning made headlines around the globe when he was egged by a teenager following anti-Muslim comments he made after the Christchurch terror attack.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews
Henry Belot @Henry_Belot

Anning unexpectedly became a senator in the middle of Australia's political citizenship crisis, during which several politicians were ejected from the parliament after discovering they held dual citizenship.

He replaced One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, but ended up leaving the party and creating his own — Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party — to contest the 2019 election.

Although Senate results are yet to be finalised, it appears Anning has fallen far short of gaining the required votes to win back a Senate seat.

His term in the current parliament will expire on June 30.

Needless to say, there is little love lost here.

Fraser Anning has egg on his face for the second time this year #ausvotes
Jenny Noyes @jennynoise

Antony Green with some 🔥 on Fraser Anning: "He goes back to where he came from because he won't come back to the Parliament."
Lane Sainty @lanesainty

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

