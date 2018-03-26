Courtney Topic Was Likely Delusional And Afraid On The Day She Was Shot By Police, Court Told

Courtney Topic was likely scared and having delusions about being under attack on the day she left her house carrying a large kitchen knife and was shot dead by police outside a Hungry Jack’s restaurant, a court has heard.



Topic was 22 when she was killed on February 10, 2015, on a grass patch next to the carpark of the fast food chain in the Western Sydney suburb of Hoxton Park.

An inquest into the death is currently underway at the New South Wales Coroner’s Court in Glebe.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Kerri Eagle told the inquest on Monday that she believed Topic was suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia and likely experiencing a psychotic episode on the day she died.

Topic's actions may have been fuelled by delusions and voices in her head, and being surrounded by police would have heightened how scared she was, Eagle said.

Topic was surrounded by police officers shouting "Drop the knife" and "Put the knife down for me" before she died, the court heard last week.

One of the officers used capsicum spray on Topic and another attempted to fire a defective taser before a third, constable Ethan Teseriero, fired a fatal shot into her chest.

Sophia Beckett, representing the Topic family, asked Eagle whether that situation "would have fed into the paranoia and belief she was under attack".

"Yes, I believe it’s likely it would have made her feel more afraid," Eagle said.

Police officers testified last week that Topic had run towards Teseriero with the knife before he took the shot.

Before police arrived, Topic had gone into Hungry Jack’s holding the knife behind her back, bought a slushie, paid for the drink and waited for change and a receipt. She then left without displaying any violent behaviour or making threats, the court heard.



"She didn’t appear to be holding the knife for any specific purpose other than simply carrying it," Eagle told the court.

"One could only speculate as to the reason she felt the need to carry a big knife. The most logical possible reason is that she was afraid and carrying it for her own protection."

Eagle said officers taking a different tack and trying to de-escalate the situation would have been a better approach, including trying to slow things down and build a relationship with Topic by asking her name, for example.

"I would avoid increasing her fear or startling her by making loud commands or yelling at her in an authoritative way," she said.

"An empathic approach demonstrates recognition you understand what the person might be going through. For instance, 'I can see you’re upset. You seem to be afraid. Can I help?' That would be an empathic [response]."