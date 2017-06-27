Australia Is Getting Heaps Gayer, According To The Census

The number of same-sex couples in Australia has increased by a massive 42% in the past five years, according to the census.
In data released on Tuesday from the 2016 census, the number of same-sex couples counted was listed as 47,000.
This is a whopping 42% more than the 33,000 counted in 2011, and a 81% increase from the 26,000 counted a decade ago in 2006.
The census counts couples who were together on census night, not everybody in a relationship.
But despite the surge, same-sex marriage is still not legal in Australia – meaning there's now at least 47,000 couples who can't walk down the aisle.
The composition of Australian families barely changed between 2011 and 2016.
Of the six million families counted on census night, 45% were couples with children. 38% were couples without kids and 16% single parent families.
Single mums make up 82% of all single parent households.
