Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Australia Is Getting Heaps Gayer, According To The Census

Census data is out... and so are a lot of Aussies.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The number of same-sex couples in Australia has increased by a massive 42% in the past five years, according to the census.

Cheerful married gay couple outdoors with dog
Creatista / Getty Images

Cheerful married gay couple outdoors with dog

In data released on Tuesday from the 2016 census, the number of same-sex couples counted was listed as 47,000.

This is a whopping 42% more than the 33,000 counted in 2011, and a 81% increase from the 26,000 counted a decade ago in 2006.

The census counts couples who were together on census night, not everybody in a relationship.

But despite the surge, same-sex marriage is still not legal in Australia – meaning there's now at least 47,000 couples who can't walk down the aisle.

If Australia's 47,000 same-sex couples got married at an average cost of $36,200 per wedding, it would inject $1.7billion into the economy
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

If Australia's 47,000 same-sex couples got married at an average cost of $36,200 per wedding, it would inject $1.7billion into the economy

Reply Retweet Favorite

The composition of Australian families barely changed between 2011 and 2016.

Of the six million families counted on census night, 45% were couples with children. 38% were couples without kids and 16% single parent families.

Single mums make up 82% of all single parent households.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews