Australia Is Getting Heaps Gayer, According To The Census

The number of same-sex couples in Australia has increased by a massive 42% in the past five years, according to the census.

In data released on Tuesday from the 2016 census, the number of same-sex couples counted was listed as 47,000.



This is a whopping 42% more than the 33,000 counted in 2011, and a 81% increase from the 26,000 counted a decade ago in 2006.

The census counts couples who were together on census night, not everybody in a relationship.

But despite the surge, same-sex marriage is still not legal in Australia – meaning there's now at least 47,000 couples who can't walk down the aisle.