This Guy Made A Fake Pizza Order. Then A Police Officer Sent A Fake Movie Ticket Offer To Find Him.

A man who was convicted of anonymously ordering pizza to a woman's house was subsequently tricked into revealing his own address by a police officer, who sent him a hoax text message offering free movie tickets.

But the conviction for fictitiously using a telephone to place the order has been overturned by the New Zealand High Court.

Timaru man Richard Arthur James Crawford placed the fake $30 Domino's order last year to the house of a woman who was an "unwitting and unwilling recipient".

The woman was upset after receiving a number of other anonymous orders made to her house, the judgment said, including one occasion where a taxi was ordered with instructions to take her to hospital. It noted that there was no proof Crawford was responsible for these other incidents.

Crawford was convicted in November 2017, but the High Court has ruled the confession Crawford made after the police officer turned up at his house is inadmissible, because the movie ticket text was unlawful.

The judgement from Justice Nicholas Davidson, handed down on March 14, explained that Crawford had anonymously ordered two pizzas and a garlic bread to the woman's house. When they arrived at her door, she got the number of the person who made the order off the delivery driver and complained to the police.

"The sergeant tried calling the number several times to no avail," the judgement read. "He ran the number through police systems, but could not identify who it belonged to, as the phone number was not known to police systems.

"Then he sent the following text: 'Thanks for your continued support. You are the winner of two Movie Max 5 session passes to be used by 12/6/17. Text your name and address for the passes to be posted to you.'"



Crawford immediately replied to the text with his name and address.