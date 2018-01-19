Aboriginal LGBTI People Say They Need Funding, Research, And Solidarity

Esther Montgomery, a 54-year-old Mardudhunera woman and lesbian, had a message for the 600 people attending a national LGBTI conference in Melbourne last week.



"Aboriginal history has to be acknowledged by LGBTI people," she said. "You can’t escape from it."

She recalled to the room a conversation she'd had with a friend, Roger McKay, at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 1982.

"I remember standing there in Oxford Street with Roger McKay, bless his heart, he’s now deceased, he was the first Aboriginal person to walk with the [flag] of Aboriginal Australia down Oxford Street," she said.

According to the book Gay in the '80s, McKay was determined to make the point that Oxford Street was on Aboriginal land.

"The comment he made at the time was ‘I don’t know where these people think Oxford Street is’," Montgomery said. "It’s in Australia, on Aboriginal land, on Gadigal land."

Montgomery was one of a number of Aboriginal LGBTI people who attended the Better Together conference last week, where a broad range of issues and LGBTIQ communities were brought to the fore.



Amid sessions on topics such as queer Muslims, disability, rural and regional areas, bisexual visibility, faith and families, Montgomery presented a list of priorities from the Aboriginal caucus at the conference. It included funding for Aboriginal specific LGBTI organisations, for LGBTI groups to be "fair dinkum" about including Aboriginal people in their organisations and, as she outlined with McKay's story, more acknowledgment of history.

Montgomery is from Karratha in WA's Pilbara, but now lives in the small town of Southern Cross about 370km east of Perth. She told BuzzFeed News she wants Aboriginal LGBTI people to have a conference of their own.

"I’m currently trying to organise what will be the first national Aboriginal LGBTI gathering, to sit wholly and solely by ourselves, not come under the umbrella of any organisation," Montgomery told BuzzFeed News.

"The biggest issue is funding ... organising a gathering, or a conference, is not easy today."

Montgomery said it is essential that Aboriginal LGBTI groups and people come together and discuss what she sees as the most pressing issue for her community: mental health and suicide.

"The point for me, as an Aboriginal woman in Australia, there are so many Aboriginal LGBTI people are suffering, really suffering," she said.



"We have a lot of Aboriginal men and women out there, and young people. It’s not just about the young people — in Western Australia we had two 70-year-olds come out. Now can you imagine coming out at 70? Seriously?

"I can’t imagine, because I’ve always been out. I’ve been a lesbian since high school, at Gosnells High School. I was 13 years of age ... I’ve been out for a long long, long time. I’ve heard it all, I’ve seen it all, and we have a massive issue with mental illness."

Indigenous advocate and gay man Casey Conway, who spoke at Better Together on a panel about inclusion in sport, told BuzzFeed News a conference focused on Aboriginal LGBTI people is "definitely needed".



"In all health indicators the Indigenous community are way behind, and when you factor in sexuality and gender diversity it's even worse," he said.

Conway is on the advisory board of Black Rainbow, an organisation run by and for Indigenous LGBTIQ people, which Conway says is sorely lacking in funds. One of its priorities is trying to get some research done on Aboriginal LGBTIQ mental health and suicide.