"WHO IS THIS WOMAN"
This is my new favorite clip. The stance. The posture. The incredibly slow backwards walk. The anxiety. The pants. I will never be able to stop thinking about this #thetraitorsus pic.twitter.com/ZXjOuYM2hw— sal (@sanguinesal) February 10, 2024
WHO IS THIS WOMAN pic.twitter.com/qqUauXevQX— 🌼 (@rataliewhite) February 10, 2024
me walking to my parents room at 2am telling them that i threw up pic.twitter.com/QIWEI7VkLV— previously on veep (@itiskit_) February 9, 2024
My timeline the last two days and im not complaining pic.twitter.com/nLDPNE9Tkf— Bob (@tweetsbybob_) February 11, 2024
*record scratch*— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 10, 2024
*freeze frame*
“yep that’s me. you’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/b5CQtyjuZ2
The photo I take of my friend vs the photo my friend takes of me #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/OND0ARyZaX— DannyJoonXCV (@BloomLotus4) February 10, 2024
me leaving a conversation on survivor while an idol is hidden up my ass pic.twitter.com/y74lBbdluX— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 10, 2024
really nyt connections??? on lunar new year??????? pic.twitter.com/G5utqT2PPG— Claire Rehfuss (@ClaireRehfuss) February 10, 2024
me in the middle school gym locker room waiting until the last possible second to take off my shirt pic.twitter.com/62ivtA13q5— Dylan Hafer (@thedylanhafer) February 10, 2024
Me after forcing my friend to take a pic of me pic.twitter.com/ZIciOZc4xi— Bob (@tweetsbybob_) February 10, 2024
“This I Promise You (MJ’s Version)” pic.twitter.com/ZbojexsXwF— Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) February 11, 2024
You know what time it is pic.twitter.com/fcGvW5feoJ— Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) February 10, 2024
Can y’all watch her while I go smoke #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/CoC1lVfjZt— MP (@mattprisco) February 9, 2024
Me trying to walk normal when I’m high pic.twitter.com/dNkA6zgFqM— Bob (@tweetsbybob_) February 9, 2024
this is how i walk after lunch when i feel myself crowning and don’t wanna shit myself before i make it to the toilet pic.twitter.com/YKvJv2Ce94— rod ✪ (@rodDiazTwine) February 9, 2024