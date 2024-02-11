Skip To Content
This "Traitors" Meme Has Gone Viral And Here Are The 15 Best Responses To It

"WHO IS THIS WOMAN"

Kyle Richmond
by Kyle Richmond

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been watching The Traitors this season you probably already know that the cast is an all-star line up filled with reality TV alumn such as Parvati from Survivor, Phaedra from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and C.T. from The Challenge.

the traitors cast sitting at the roundtable
Peacock / Via youtube.com

Also on the cast this season: Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset who had a hilarious moment from the show go viral this weekend.

MJ at the roundtable
Peacock / Via youtube.com

While walking into a conversation with the "most faithful of faithfuls" former Bachelor, Peter asked MJ to give them a second so they could plot in secret.

Peacock

Which led to a very awkward exit from MJ.

Twitter: @sanguinesal

And of course, it became a meme. Here are some of my faves!

1.

Twitter: @rataliewhite

2.

Twitter: @itiskit_

3.

Twitter: @tweetsbybob_

4.

Twitter: @gibsonoma

5.

Twitter: @BloomLotus4

6.

Twitter: @gabebergado

7.

Twitter: @ClaireRehfuss

8.

Twitter: @thedylanhafer

9.

Twitter: @tweetsbybob_

10.

Twitter: @DannyPellegrino

11.

Twitter: @melbrown00

12.

Twitter: @mattprisco

13.

Twitter: @tweetsbybob_

14.

Twitter: @giffyonline

15.

Twitter: @rodDiazTwine

Anyway you can watch The Traitors Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Peacock in the US or if you're a Canadian, like myself, watch it on Crave Fridays at 9 p.m.