Rick The Temp, A "Survivor" Winner And The 18 Other Canadians Who Will Appear On The First Season Of "The Traitors: Canada"

    I won't lie, I already miss Alan Cumming.

    Grab your black hooded capes, The Traitors is officially coming to Canada! The international format which has spawned US, UK, Australian and New Zealand versions (among others) is coming North for its inaugural English season starting October 2nd on CTV.

    photo of person in black cape
    Bell Media

    They also filmed a French-language Canadian version called Les traîtres that will air in Quebec on Noovo. You can also watch full seasons of international versions on Crave in Canada.

    Hosted by Canadian actor Karine Vanasse, the murder-mystery competition will see 20 Canadians compete for up to $100,000— if they can suss out the secret group of Traitors who walk amongst them.

    photo of karine vanesse in a pool room
    Bell Media

    The Traitors originally started in The Netherlands and is loosely based on the party game Mafia.

    If you're not a Traitor you're known as a Faithful, and if you make it to the end with your fellow Faithfuls you'll split the prize money. If a Traitor or Traitors make it to the end, they'll take the entire prize pot.

    photo of karine vanesse in a black cape
    Bell Media

    Similar to the US version, the Canadian cast includes people you might recognize from the world of reality TV. This includes former MuchMusic VJ Rick The Temp Campanelli, Survivor winner Erika Casupanan, Big Brother Canada winner Kevin Martin and Canada's Drag Race alumn Miss Fiercalicious.

    publicity photo of the traitors canada with the host and cast
    Bell Media

    Here's the full cast list:

    1. Erika Casupanan (she/her)

    photo of Erika Casupanan
    Bell Media

    Age: 34 

    Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

    Occupation: Former Communications Manager / Winner of Survivor (Season 41)

    Erika Casupanan is a 34-year-old media personality, keynote speaker, host, and writer from Toronto. By winning Survivor (Season 41), she became the show’s first Canadian and first Filipino winner, as well as the first woman to win in seven seasons. She has also appeared on ET Canada as a correspondent, as well as in The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Chatelaine and Entertainment Weekly. Erika knows how to persevere in life and overcome obstacles. In her spare time, she loves traveling and attending concerts. With her background as a motivational speaker and her storytelling skills, Erika is certain to be a captivating contestant in this game.

    2. Rick Campanelli, a.k.a. “Rick The Temp” (he/him)

    headshot of rick campanelli
    Bell Media

    Age: 53 

    Hometown: Burlington, Ont. 

    Occupation: Former MuchMusic VJ and Radio Host / TV Personality

    Rick Campanelli is a 53-year-old TV and radio host from Burlington, Ont. He is one of the most recognized hosts in Canada and appeared on MuchMusic and ET Canada, cumulating 27 years of work in Television. This father of three is not one to turn away from a good challenge as he climbed up to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. He considers himself to be a very honest person for whom his family always comes first. In his spare time, he enjoys working out and reading. With his likeable personality and charisma, contestants would do well to be cautious of Rick in this game.

    3. Kevin Martin (he/him)

    headshot of kevin martin
    Bell Media

    Age: 30 

    Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

    Occupation: Champion Poker Player / Big Brother Canada (Season 5) winner

    Kevin Martin is a 30-year-old professional poker player from Calgary. He is the winner of Big Brother Canada (Season 5) and holds the record for the most money and competition wins on the show. He also appeared on Season 2 of No Gamble, No Future. Kevin made great sacrifices to establish his place in the international poker scene and knows how to seize opportunities in life. In his spare time, he enjoys working out and playing golf. With his competitiveness and sharp intellect, will Kevin be perceived as a friend or a foe in this game?

    4. Kuzie Mujakachi (she/her)

    headshot of Kuzie Mujakachi
    Bell Media

    Age: 29 

    Hometown: Victoria, B.C. 

    Occupation: 911 Operator / Miss World Zimbabwe / Big Brother Canada (Season 11)

    Kuzie Mujakachi is a 29-year-old 911 operator from Victoria, B.C. She appeared on Season 11 of Big Brother Canada, where she made Top 7. She is also a 2nd runner-up and the People’s Choice for Miss World Zimbabwe. This confident go-getter never takes her eyes off her goal once she sets her mind to it. As a trained public speaker, she truly has a way with words, a talent she considers to be one of her greatest assets. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing and playing the piano. Will Kuzie’s persuasion skills and intelligence make her an unstoppable contestant in this game?

    5. Mai Nguyen (she/her)

    head shot of Mai Nguyen
    Bell Media

    Age: 34 

    Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

    Occupation: Entrepreneur / BSc in Food Technology / Masterchef Canada (Seasons 4 & 7)

    Mai is a 34-year-old chef and entrepreneur from Edmonton. She appeared on Masterchef Canada in Seasons 4 and 7. She completed a BSc in Food and Nutrition with honors at the University of Alberta. She always seeks out new experiences and strives to become a better version of herself every day. In her spare time, she also enjoys cycling and watching movies. She defines herself as someone spontaneous who likes to take her fate into her own hands. Will her highly adaptable nature allow her to make it to the end of this game?

    6. Mickey Henry (he/him)

    head shot of Mickey Henry
    Bell Media

    Age: 34 

    Hometown: Bala, Ont. 

    Occupation: CFO / The Amazing Race Canada (Season 2) winner

    Mickey Henry is a 34-year-old financial controller and professional wakeboarder from Bala, Ont. He appeared in Season 2 of CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada. He is also a Certified Professional Accountant with CPA Ontario. He considers himself to be goofy and forever young at heart. In his spare time, Mickey loves to be outdoors and close to nature, where he enjoys activities such as cliff jumping and playing various sports. His background in auditing gives him an advantage in detecting dubious endeavors. Will Mickey’s friendly nature and candor ease the suspicions of the other contestants in this game?

    7. Miss Fiercalicious (she/her in drag; he/him/they out of drag)

    head shot of Miss Fiercalicious
    Bell Media

    Age: 27 

    Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

    Occupation: Drag Performer / Canada's Drag Race (Season 3)

    Miss Fiercalicious is a 27-year-old internationally acclaimed drag artist from Toronto. They appeared on Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race, where they made Top 4 on the series. As a bold performer, they consider themself to be a very unfiltered person who isn’t afraid of what other people think of them. They worked very hard to achieve success in their field and know how to be true to themself. In their spare time, they like taking dance classes and writing on social media. Will Miss Fiercalicious’ outgoing nature and fierceness draw other people in rather than draw suspicions in this game?

    8. Gurleen Maan (she/her)

    head shot of Gurleen Maan
    Bell Media

    Age: 35

    Hometown: Abbotsford, B.C.

    Occupation: Third Generation Farmer / Farming For Love (Season 1)

    Gurleen Maan is a 35-year-old farmer from Abbotsford, B.C. She appeared on the first season of CTV’s Farming For Love. She also has a Bachelor Degree in Criminology from the University of the Fraser Valley. This businesswoman seeks her own path and has learned the importance of letting go of others’ approval in life. In her spare time, she loves to dress up and go out and she enjoys walks with her dog. Will her emotional intelligence and her investigative nature give Gurleen the upper hand in this game?

    9. Collin Johnson (he/him)

    head shot of Collin Johnson
    Bell Media

    Age: 37

    Hometown: Thunder Bay, Ont.

    Occupation: Transit Operator

    Collin Johnson is a 37-year-old bus driver from Thunder Bay, Ont. He is also a certified instructor for the wilderness survival course taught at Confederation College and a volunteer for the Search and Rescue Team. As a father of two beautiful girls, Collin never passes an opportunity for personal growth. In his spare time, he loves to do outdoor activities such as camping and fishing. He is a great communicator that enjoys taking risks in life. His patient and observant nature will definitely make him a quiet strength to watch out for in this game.

    10. Crystal Mayes (she/her)

    head shot of Crystal Mayes
    Bell Media

    Age: 50

    Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

    Occupation: Nurse

    Crystal Mayes is a 50-year-old nurse from Saskatoon, a mother of three beautiful children, and a passionate beekeeper. As a former farm wife and the youngest of a family of seven, she isn’t one to be afraid to get down and dirty. With her outspoken and inquisitive nature, Crystal is sure to make either a fearsome Faithful or an imposing Traitor in this game.

    11. Domenic Ielasi (he/him)

    head shot of Domenic Ielasi
    Bell Media

    Age: 32

    Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

    Occupation: Project Management

    Domenic lelasi is a 32-year-old Construction Project Manager from Hamilton, Ont. He appeared in Season 2 of Game Of Homes. In his spare time, Domenic is very passionate about golf and his favorite sports team, the Toronto’s Maple Leafs. He considers himself to be a very loyal person, but at the same time isn’t afraid to speak his mind. When he walks into a room, he makes his presence known. With his outspoken and devoted nature, Domenic is sure to make either a valued ally or a feared opponent in this game.

    12. Donna Hartt (she/her)

    head shot of Donna Hartt
    Bell Media

    Age: 53

    Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

    Occupation: Psychic Medium

    Donna Hartt is a 53-year-old psychic medium from Calgary. She appeared in Season 3 of Canada's Smartest Person, where she made it to the Top 10. This retired skydiver and roller coaster enthusiast loves to live life to the fullest and overcome her fears on a daily basis. In her spare times, she enjoys gaming, baking, and building puzzles. With her fierce personality and conquering mindset, Donna will definitely be a hard contestant to dislodge in this game.

    13. Gurpyar Bains (he/him)

    head shot of Gurpyar Bains
    Bell Media

    Age: 25

    Hometown: Calgary

    Occupation: Paediatric Registered Nurse

    Gurpyar Bains is a 25-year-old paediatric registered nurse from Calgary. He is a Sikh/Punjabi and second-generation Canadian who loves to pursue new challenges. He considers finishing his degree and working as a nurse right from the start of the pandemic, one of his greatest achievements. His trust-worthy looks and his energetic smile will surely help Gurpyar fly under the radar in this game.

    14. Leroy Fontaine (he/him)

    head shot of Leroy Fontaine
    Bell Media

    Age: 38

    Hometown: Halifax, NS.

    Occupation: Firefighter

    Leroy Fontaine is a 38-year-old firefighter from Halifax. He is a highly motivated and goal-oriented person who prides himself in being Indigenous and a member of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation. As a football player, he entered into the 2010 CFL draft. On TV, he appeared on Where To I Do? and The Brigade: Race To The Hudson. With his observant nature and his commanding presence, Leroy will definitely be a contestant that others will turn to in this game.

    15. Mary Wisden (she/her)

    head shot of Mary Wisden
    Bell Media

    Age: 31

    Hometown: Courtenay, B.C.

    Occupation: Twitch Streamer

    Mary Wisden is a 31-year-old farmer and stand-up comic from Courtenay, B.C. She participated in this year’s Nanaimo City Fringe Festival. She considers herself to be as comfortable being outdoors as being with people. This former tree planter knows how to thrive in a chaotic environment and how to push through hard times. She also has a daughter who she loves to spend time with. With her frankness and her wits, you can expect Mary to be a contestant that everyone will want on their side in this game.

    16. Melissa Allder (she/her)

    head shot of Melissa Allder
    Bell Media

    Age: 49

    Hometown: London, Ont.

    Occupation: Educator, High School Teacher / ESL Learning Coordinator

    Melissa Allder is a 49-year-old educator and high school teacher from London, Ont. She is a recipient of the Black Community Achievement Award and the Platinum Jubilee Award. She is also the founder of BIPOC and Allies Against Inequity in Education. As a breast cancer warrior, Melissa is a model of resilience who isn’t afraid to say no to stay true to herself. She is the proud mother of a 25-year-old daughter. In her spare time, Melissa loves to fabricate natural products and even started her own company named The Black Lotus BodyCare Co. With her strength and her expressive personality, Melissa is sure to be a tough contestant to remove in this game.

    17. Melissa Best (she/her)

    head shot of Melissa Best
    Bell Media

    Age: 35

    Hometown: St. John’s, Nfld.

    Occupation: Realtor

    Melissa Best is a 35-year-old realtor from St-John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador. This businesswoman and mother of a beautiful four-year-old daughter never shies away from a good challenge. As a former bodybuilder, Melissa knows the meaning of being determined and sticking to a goal. In her spare time, she particularly enjoys podcasting and fitness. With her tenacious and energetic personality, Melissa B. will surely make sure things go her way in this game.

    18. Mike D’Urzo (he/him)

    head shot of Mike D’Urzo
    Bell Media

    Age: 39

    Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

    Occupation: Magician/Mentalist

    Mike D’urzo is a 39-year-old international award winning magician and mentalist from Toronto. He completed with honors a BA in Specialized Communications at York University. When he is not messing with people’s heads, Mike enjoys the great outdoors through hiking and exploring. Because he has a passion for deceiving and manipulating, Mike should feel right at home in this ultimate murder mystery game.

    19. Dr. Nazila Dehghani (she/her)

    head shot of Dr. Nazila Dehghani
    Bell Media

    Age: 47

    Hometown: Newmarket, Ont.

    Occupation: Dentist/Doctor of Dental Surgery

    Dr. Nazila Dehghani is a 47-year-old dentist from Stouffville, Ont. As a doctor of dental surgery, she opened her own private practice and established a successful business that has been operating for 16 years. She is also a proud mother of two and a Persian and Greek belly dancer. In her spare time, Dr. Dehghani enjoys new adventures such as white water rafting and helicopter riding. She considers herself to be very authentic and always knows when someone is lying to her. With her intuitive nature and her kind personality, Dr. Nazila will surely see through more than one contestant in this game.

    20. Travon Smith (he/him)

    head shot of Travon Smith
    Bell Media

    Age: 28 

    Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

    Occupation: Public Relations Specialist

    Travon Smith is a 28-year-old Public Relations Specialist from Toronto. At work, he has recently been promoted to a Senior position and is also proud to be a part of the first Employee Impact Groups for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. He also appeared on the show 1 Queen, 5 Queers that aired on Crave in 2022. In his spare time, Travon loves to play volleyball and with his five pets at home. He has a true talent to persuade people and get them to open up to him. His loveable and competitive nature is sure to make him a contestant to watch out for in this game.

