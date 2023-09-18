Rick The Temp, A "Survivor" Winner And The 18 Other Canadians Who Will Appear On The First Season Of "The Traitors: Canada"

Grab your black hooded capes, The Traitors is officially coming to Canada! The international format which has spawned US, UK, Australian and New Zealand versions (among others) is coming North for its inaugural English season starting October 2nd on CTV.
Hosted by Canadian actor Karine Vanasse, the murder-mystery competition will see 20 Canadians compete for up to $100,000— if they can suss out the secret group of Traitors who walk amongst them.
If you're not a Traitor you're known as a Faithful, and if you make it to the end with your fellow Faithfuls you'll split the prize money. If a Traitor or Traitors make it to the end, they'll take the entire prize pot.
Similar to the US version, the Canadian cast includes people you might recognize from the world of reality TV. This includes former MuchMusic VJ Rick The Temp Campanelli, Survivor winner Erika Casupanan, Big Brother Canada winner Kevin Martin and Canada's Drag Race alumn Miss Fiercalicious.
Here's the full cast list:
1.Erika Casupanan (she/her)
2.Rick Campanelli, a.k.a. “Rick The Temp” (he/him)
3.Kevin Martin (he/him)
4.Kuzie Mujakachi (she/her)
5.Mai Nguyen (she/her)
6.Mickey Henry (he/him)
7.Miss Fiercalicious (she/her in drag; he/him/they out of drag)