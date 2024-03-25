Giant M&M'S Have Started Appearing In Canadian Cities, And I'm Not Gonna Lie, I Kind Of Love It

We hope you love this article! Just so you know, this content is sponsored and BuzzFeed may collect compensation for promoting it. BuzzFeed does not allow sponsors to have editorial control over sponsored content.
Early one Monday morning, while lying in bed psyching myself up to go to the gym, I was scrolling through TikTok and came across a very peculiar M&M'S video that stopped me dead in my tracks.
The video in question seemingly showed a giant bag of M&M'S (my dream) sky-high above Yonge-Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto.
All of a sudden, the bag of M&M'S started to shake and shimmy while luscious, delicious, and chocolaty M&M's started to fall on the pedestrians below.
Spoiler alert: No one was hurt in the making of this TikTok.
Once my brain cells started firing on all cylinders after my 12-hour slumber, I realized this video was created with the magic of computers and, sadly, is not real.
Here I am, devastated:
I then realized this video was created to promote M&M'S taking over Yonge-Dundas Square during the upcoming long weekend (March 29–31) and their #ForAllFunKind campaign.
I've also heard that these have been spotted across cities like Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal!
Needless to say, I'm sold. Giant chocolate taking over my feeds was not on my 2024 bingo card, and I'm not mad about it.
Check out the Yonge-Dundas Square activation in Toronto on March 29–31. And if you see any giant M&M'S, please DM me a photo and buy me some here!