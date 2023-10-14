From “She Wolf” To “El Jefe,” Here Is A Ranking Of The Top 20 Videos From The Iconic Shakira

She has so many videos to choose from, and while narrowing them down was hard, I decided to make a top 20 list.

Before we get into it, I do have some Honorable Mentions because there were so many videos that I couldn’t cover them all:

“Beautiful Liar” by Beyoncé ft. Shakira — This is technically a Beyoncé song (on her B’Day album) so I couldn’t add it to the list, but this video… Who is who?! Truly, that dance break toward the end will have you wondering.

“TQG” by Karol G ft. Shakira — I really wanted to feature this song, but alas, it’s technically a Karol G song. It’s got a Truman Show reference, and it's a collaboration sprouted from the two being scorned by their ex-partners — and yes, I learned the dance to this as well.

“Las de la Instuicion” The 2007 video is very dated. Shakira wears a short purple wig and dances behind a large sheet of what seems to be saran wrap. It’s fun and quirky, even if you don’t recognize Shakira as the pop star that she is now.

OK — let's get into this list.